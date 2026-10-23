BSE, Asia's Oldest Stock Exchange, Invites Applications For New MD And CEO Post

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Limited has invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In an announcement shared on X on Thursday, the exchange set a deadline of application to 10:00 a.m. IST on 19 November 2026.

About BSE

BSE describes itself as Asia's oldest and one of India's major stock exchanges. Established in 1875, it says it has helped shape and develop the country's capital markets for over 150 years. In 2017, it became India's first listed stock exchange.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Experience And Skills Sought

The exchange is looking for a seasoned leader with at least 20 years of experience, including a minimum of five years in a senior leadership role.

The candidate should have a deep understanding of capital markets and of technology and digital transformation, with a proven ability to lead technology-enabled initiatives and drive operational excellence.

BSE also wants a market-savvy leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who can drive growth within a regulated ecosystem. Experience in managing diverse stakeholders, including investors, regulators, business partners, customers and employees, is also listed.

ALSO READ | Three Reasons Why Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Tumbles 600 Points, Nifty Tests 22,600

Eligibility, Age And Tenure

Applicants need a graduate degree or professional qualification from a recognised institution, such as BA, B.Com, CA, MBA, LLB or B.Tech, or equivalent credentials.

They must be under 62 years of age on 1 July 2027. They must also meet the eligibility requirements under the Companies Act and SEBI regulations, and obtain the necessary clearances or No Objection Certificates from the relevant authorities.

The advertisement cites current SEBI guidelines, under which a person may be appointed MD and CEO for a maximum of two terms of up to five years each, subject to a maximum age of 65 years.

ALSO READ | IPO Listing Today: Tonbo Imaging Shares List At 66% Premium; Sahajanand Medical, Zetwerk Make Positive Debuts On BSE, NSE

Compensation And Location

BSE said compensation and perquisites will be in line with industry standards. The position is based in Mumbai, and references will be required.

How To Apply

Only Indian passport holders may apply. They must email their CVs to bse2026@egonzehnder.com. BSE said applications will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Queries can be sent to the same address or made by phone on +91 22 4076 7000. Only applications submitted through the prescribed process and within the timeline will be considered.

Selection Process

BSE cautioned that meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting. It may relax the requirements for exceptional candidates at its discretion.

The final selection will be at BSE's sole discretion and subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and the decision will be final and binding on all applicants.

The exchange added that it is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications regardless of gender, age or background.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.