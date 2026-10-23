NDTV World Summit 2026: Full Day 2 Schedule, Key Speakers And Sessions

Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 23 brings together policymakers, business leaders, technology experts, diplomats and sporting personalities. Sessions explore artificial intelligence, geopolitics, India's economic prospects, infrastructure and research, alongside conversations on hospitality, the diaspora, women in sport and cinema, examining forces shaping a changing world.

Here's full list of events scheduled on Day 2 of NDTV World Summit 2026:

10:00 AM — Beyond Intelligence: AI, Faith and the Meaning of Being Human

Brahmavihari Swamiji — International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

10:30 AM — War in the Time of AI: How Technology Is Rewriting the Battlefield

Gen. David Petraeus — US Army (Ret.); Partner, KKR; Chairman, KKR Global Institute; and Former Director of the CIA.

11:15 AM — Proximity to Prosperity: The India-Nepal Opportunity

Dr. Swarnim Waglé — Federal Minister of Finance of Nepal.

11:45 AM — A Region in Flux: Who Will Shape the Middle East's Future?

Ayatullah Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi — Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran and Senior Iranian Diplomat.

H.E. Mr. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh — Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India.

12:15 PM — Special Address

Prasanna Mohile — National Head, Corporate Affairs, and Executive Board Member, Pernod Ricard India.

12:25 PM — Building at Scale: The New Economy of India

Puneet Chandok — President, Microsoft India and South Asia.

Dominic Taylor — Vice President and Regional General Manager, Rides, Uber APAC.

Akis Evangelidis — Co-founder, Nothing.

12:55 PM — The Infrastructure Edge: Building India's Next Growth Story

Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao — Chairman and Managing Director, Bondada Group.

1:05 PM — India and the Making of a Research Superpower

Shivkumar Kalyanraman — CEO, Anusadhan National Research Foundation.

Prof. Duvvuri Subrahmanyam — Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science.

2:30 PM — Demystifying a World Between Orders

Dr. Shashi Tharoor — Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

3:00 PM — Can AI Become a Star?

Tilly Norwood — World's First AI Actor.

Eline van der Velden — Founder and CEO, Particle 6, and Creator of AI Actor Tilly Norwood.

3:30 PM — Sounding the Alarm: Will AI Wipe Out Humanity?

Alex Turner — AI Researcher and Former Research Scientist at Google DeepMind.

4:00 PM — AI, Cybersecurity and New Contest for Power

Nicholas Butts — Director of AI and Cybersecurity Policy at Microsoft.

4:30 PM — Built to Last: Can Hospitality Thrive in a Changing World?

Puneet Chhatwal — CEO, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.

5:00 PM — IND.ai: When the Chips Are Up

Ashwini Vaishnaw — Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Government of India.

5:30 PM — Growth Amid Disorder: Can India Hold Its Advantage?

Sanjay Malhotra — Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

6:00 PM — The AI Organisation: Who Works, Who Leads, Who Decides?

Mike Walsh — Futurist and AI Specialist.

6:45 PM — The Diaspora Impact: From Rohtak to Mayors in the UK

Tushar Kumar — Youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, UK.

Parveen Rani — Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, UK.

7:05 PM — Women on Top: Rewriting the Rules of the Game

Kumkum Mohod — Double Gold Medallist, Archery, Asian Games 2026; first Indian to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games.

Neeru Dhanda — Double Gold Medallist, Shooting, Asian Games 2026; first Indian woman to win an individual trap shooting gold at the Asian Games.

Lovlina Borgohain — Gold Medallist, Women's 75kg Boxing, Asian Games 2026.

Savita Punia — Member, Gold Medal-winning Hockey Team.

Neha Goyal — Member, Gold Medal-winning Hockey Team.