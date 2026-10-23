Cyient Shares Surge 9% After Q2 Results

Cyient Ltd. shares rose around 9% in early trade on Friday after the engineering services company reported a 16.6% sequential rise in net profit for the July to September quarter of fiscal 2027.

At around 9:39 a.m., the stock is trading at Rs 1,251.7 apiece, gaining around 9.44%, from its previous close at Rs 1,143.7 on the NSE. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 remained muted with an uptick of 0.03%

The company's revenue and operating profitability improved during the quarter, while management highlighted opportunities in defence, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

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Cyient Q2 Results: Key Highlights

Net profit: Rose 16.6% QoQ to Rs 121 crore from Rs 104 crore.

Rose 16.6% QoQ to Rs 121 crore from Rs 104 crore. Revenue: Increased 7.7% QoQ to Rs 2,235 crore from Rs 2,076 crore.

Increased 7.7% QoQ to Rs 2,235 crore from Rs 2,076 crore. Ebitda: Rose 21.6% QoQ to Rs 228.3 crore from Rs 187.7 crore.

Rose 21.6% QoQ to Rs 228.3 crore from Rs 187.7 crore. Ebitda margin: Expanded to 10.21% from 9.04% in the previous quarter.

Expanded to 10.21% from 9.04% in the previous quarter. Interim dividend: Rs 12 per share declared for fiscal 2027, with Oct. 28 fixed as the record date.

Semiconductor Business And Outlook

Cyient's semiconductor business reported revenue of $193 million, up 8% sequentially, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of growth. Management said strong demand continued, although supply constraints and higher wafer prices could weigh on near-term margins. The company continues to target breakeven in fiscal 2028, with a possible delay of one or two quarters.

Cyient Share Price Performance

Apart from today's jump, the stock has been in focus since the beginning of this calendar year, gaining around 12.4% so far in 2026.

In the past month itself, the stock gained around 16.3% on the NSE.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 29.7 times, with a market cap of Rs 13,112.7 crore.

Also Read: Cyient Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 16%, EBIT Margin Expands To 10% QoQ

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