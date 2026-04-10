Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 OUT On sebaonline.org; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) had announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 for 2026 on April 10.

Here are the direct links to check Assam HSLC Class 10 Results

Direct Link 1: https://sebaresult.indiaresults.com/as/seba/seba-class10-result-2026/query.htm

Direct Link 2: https://www.results.shiksha/assam/seba-class-10.htm

Direct Link 3: https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

Earlier, an official notification on the exact HSLC Result 2026 Date Assam & Time had been released by the board. According to the notification released by the board, the HSLC Result 2026 Assam will be out at 10:30 am. This announcement will be made by the state's education minister during a press conference.

As the results are released, students can check their scores through the official sites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Additionally, the NDTV Education website will also host the result, making it convenient for students to view their marks quickly. To access the Assam Board Class 10 Result 2026, students will require their roll number.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026: Follow this guide to check & download

Step 1: Visit the official websites: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "SEBA HSLC Result 2026" on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the necessary details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Your results will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and print them for your future reference.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Date: When And How To Check Result At Cbse.gov.in

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026: Follow these steps to check download results via SMS

Step 1: Launch the SMS app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter ASSAM10 Roll Number (make sure to follow the board's specified format)

Step 3: Dispatch the message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Your results will be delivered to your phone via SMS shortly.

Assam HSLC Exam Timetable

The Assam Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) tests for the academic year 2025-26 took place from February 10 to February 27. This year, a staggering 4,38,565 students signed up for the HSLC exams.

Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 written examinations took place from February 15 to March 3. The outcomes for these assessments were announced on April 11, 2025. The total pass rate recorded was 63.98%. Approximately 400,000 candidates sat for the exams, among which 270,471 students achieved success in passing.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.