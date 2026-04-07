Airlines Get Breather As AERA Cuts Landing, Parking Charges By 25% For Three Months

In a move that offers temporary relief to the aviation sector, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has reduced landing and parking charges for domestic flights by 25% across all major airports.

The decision, which comes into effect immediately, will remain valid for a period of three months, as per an official order. The regulator will review the measure after the three-month window to assess the need for any extension or revision.

The reduction in airport charges is expected to ease cost pressures for airlines, which have been grappling with elevated fuel prices and operational challenges in recent months. Landing and parking fees form a significant portion of airlines' operational expenses, particularly for carriers with high aircraft utilisation.

By lowering these charges, AERA aims to provide short-term financial support to airlines operating domestic routes, potentially improving their margins and cash flows.

The temporary cut will be applicable at all major airports regulated by AERA, ensuring a broad-based benefit across the aviation ecosystem. Domestic carriers, in particular, stand to gain from the move as they continue to navigate a volatile operating environment.

AERA has clarified that the relief is strictly time-bound and will be reassessed after three months. The review will likely take into account prevailing market conditions, airline financial health, and broader industry dynamics.

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