Air India Restores Non-Stop India-New York Flights, Cuts Travel Time By Up To Five Hours

Air India has resumed non-stop flights between Delhi and Mumbai and New York, reducing travel time by up to five hours. The airline announced the move on November 15 after airspace restrictions, that had affected its flight routes, were eased.

Passengers who earlier spent around 22 hours travelling can now reach New York in approximately 17 hours. The restored services also mean they will no longer have to stop in Rome for refuelling before reaching New York, according to the press release.

Why Were Flights Stopping In Rome?

Earlier this year, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines. Restrictions across parts of the Middle East amid regional tensions also forced Air India to change its flight routes.

As a result, flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) had to stop in Rome for refuelling.

With the reopening of previously restricted airspace, the airline has restored direct operations on all four routes.

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Aircraft Route And Cabin Facilities

The airline operates one daily flight from Delhi to JFK and one daily flight from Mumbai to JFK. It also runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Newark and three weekly flights between Mumbai and Newark.

Air India is also offering different aircraft and cabin configurations depending on the route. Passengers flying from Delhi to JFK or Newark will travel on Air India's Airbus A350-900. The aircraft has 28 Business Class suites with fully flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats and 264 Economy Class seats. All cabins also have upgraded in-flight entertainment systems.

Services from Mumbai to the two New York airports use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. These planes offer eight First Class suites with privacy doors, 40 flat-bed Business Class seats and 280 Economy Class seats.

What It Mean For Passengers?

The return of non-stop flights will remove the need for an additional stop and makes the India-US journey shorter. Travellers will also have access to Air India's upgraded cabin facilities.

The airline said the move would improve travel convenience and connectivity between India and the US while strengthening its services on one of its key international routes.

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