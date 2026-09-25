Agra Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Rs 1.5 Lakh X Fundraiser Using Fake Eye Surgery Documents

A man has been detained over an alleged fraudulent crowdfunding campaign on the pretext of helping his sister with eye surgery, which led to a police complaint in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, under cheating-related provisions.

The police have arrested Ajayveer Singh, aka Jay Singh Rathore, in connection with the alleged fraud case on X, as he allegedly sought donations by falsely claiming that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from serious eye conditions.

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A Delhi-based eye hospital, Shroff Eye Centre, subsequently warned about the alleged misuse of its name and documents. The hospital said that a fake patient record, prescription and treatment estimate had been created using its letterheads, raising further questions about the authenticity of the crowdfunding campaign.

The Agra Police posted on X, “A complaint was received regarding the individual named Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who, through social media, falsely claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a disease like ‘Glaucoma'/‘Vitreous Hemorrhage', prepared forged documents in the name of treatment for her eyes, played with the emotions of the general public, and improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding) from people.”

“The Bah Police Station immediately took cognizance of the said complaint and, based on the received written report, registered a case against the concerned individual under relevant sections, arrested the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway,” it further added.

The case came to light after questions were raised over the authenticity of the medical records and the claims made through the social media campaign.

Operating under the name Jay Singh Rathore, the fraudulent campaign collected over Rs 1.5 lakh from donors before suspicion was raised over its forged medical papers.

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Following a written complaint regarding the alleged deception, Bah Police Station registered a case against Singh under the relevant provisions of law and initiated an investigation.

After initially claiming that the donations were for his sister's eye surgery, Singh admitted to fabricating her involvement to boost visibility online, claiming instead that his father was sick. Though donors remained sceptical of his explanation, he maintained that the funds were raised solely to relieve his family's financial distress, according to The Hindustan Times.

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