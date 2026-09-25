CJP To Hold 'Nationwide Protests' From October 2 If Gyanesh Kumar Doesn't Resign By Saturday: Abhijeet Dipke

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced plans to launch nationwide protests from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, if Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by Saturday, September 26.

CJP founder Dipke, joined by co-convener Saurav Das and Ranka, accused Gyanesh Kumar of subverting the electoral process, warning of a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" demonstration if the CEC fails to step down within 48 hours.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, saying, "If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India. This Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to save democracy."

Dipke alleged that the world's biggest democratic country's electoral process was being manipulated and accused the Election Commission of undermining voter rights. He also alleged that young voters were being excluded from the electoral process.

The dispute comes amid the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Reports have highlighted differences within the three-member Election Commission over aspects of electoral-roll management.

According to a report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on multiple occasions over a period of about 10 months concerning decisions related to voter additions, deletions, restoration and registration.

The Election Commission has dismissed claims of institutional breakdown or manipulation, maintaining that internal differences of opinion are standard for a multi-member constitutional body.

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The CJP has also questioned opposition parties for continuing to participate in elections while alleging irregularities in the electoral process. .

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