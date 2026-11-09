PM Modi Tells Zelenskyy India Ready To Help Bring Peace To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed India's willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed Modi on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and shared his assessment of the situation on the ground.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, emphasising the country's human-centric approach to international relations.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
ALSO READ | 'I Think It's Going To Be A Very Big Settlement': Trump On Russia And Ukraine
He conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
"Prime Minister reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said in a statement.
Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026
The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Ukraine, including expanding cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of their respective populations.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had spoken with Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine was preparing for every item on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi and urged Russia to demonstrate a similar willingness to de-escalate tensions.
I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026
ALSO READ | Putin Proposes Trilateral Summit With Trump And Xi On Ukraine War — Without Zelenskyy
He said Modi had consistently advocated an end to the war. Zelenskyy also highlighted India's potential role in facilitating food corridors through the Black Sea, citing Russia's blockade of grain exports and its impact on global food security.
The conversation comes amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, which remains a major concern for the international community, with diplomatic efforts yet to produce a lasting settlement.
India has maintained engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv, consistently advocating dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.