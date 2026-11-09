PM Modi Tells Zelenskyy India Ready To Help Bring Peace To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed India's willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed Modi on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and shared his assessment of the situation on the ground.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, emphasising the country's human-centric approach to international relations.

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He conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Ukraine, including expanding cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of their respective populations.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy confirmed that he had spoken with Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was preparing for every item on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi and urged Russia to demonstrate a similar willingness to de-escalate tensions.

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He said Modi had consistently advocated an end to the war. Zelenskyy also highlighted India's potential role in facilitating food corridors through the Black Sea, citing Russia's blockade of grain exports and its impact on global food security.

The conversation comes amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, which remains a major concern for the international community, with diplomatic efforts yet to produce a lasting settlement.

India has maintained engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv, consistently advocating dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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