China's Slump Is One Big Cloud In Sunny Global Markets

This elevated concern about risks of contagion from China’s troubles comes while country’s benchmark CSI 300 index is rebounding from three years of declines. A rally over the past month, likely with some help from the so-called national team, has sparked debate about whether the floor is in for the country’s stocks — but opinions are still divided. The MLIV Pulse survey shows about an equal number of investors planning to increase and decrease their exposure to the country over the next 12 months.