Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Fiancée And Her Film Career

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur are engaged. The Indian cricketer and actor-model shared pictures from their special day with their followers on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Get Engaged

The couple shared the pictures on Instagram on November 11. Along with the post, Arshdeep and Samreen wrote, “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé).”

The pictures show Arshdeep proposing to Samreen. She also showed off her engagement ring in the photographs.

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The engagement comes nearly four months after Arshdeep and Samreen went public with their relationship. In July, Arshdeep shared pictures with Samreen and captioned the post, “My Person.”

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How The Rumours Started

Arshdeep and Samreen were linked during IPL 2026 after a Snapchat picture showed the cricketer holding hands with a woman whose face was not visible. Fans later connected the woman to Samreen after comparing tattoos, accessories and outfits seen in the pictures with her social media posts.

The rumours grew after Samreen was spotted at several Punjab Kings matches, including games at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and in Chandigarh. She was also seen with Arshdeep in Dharamshala.

Before Arshdeep confirmed their relationship, Samreen was linked to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, the two had clarified that they were only friends.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and digital content creator. She completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune before entering the modelling industry.

Samreen represented Jammu and Kashmir at Femina Miss India 2018 and was among the finalists. She later ventured into acting, appearing in the ZEE5 series Nail Polish and films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

She has also featured in music videos with artists including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. Her credits include songs such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha. She is also active on social media, where she shares posts related to her work and life.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians

Arshdeep's engagement announcement came on the same day as his IPL trade. He will move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, while Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep, who played for Punjab Kings for eight seasons, will join Mumbai Indians for Rs 18 crore. Hardik will move for Rs 18 crore, up from Rs 16.35 crore.

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