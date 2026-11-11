Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir's Film Keeps Drawing Audiences, Check Earnings

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has earned Rs 57.38 crore net on Day 7 so far, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 21,116 shows.

Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 594.21 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 497.83 crore so far. Final India collections are yet to be reported.

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The Hindi version led with Rs 47.50 crore from 17,191 shows on Day 7. Kannada followed with Rs 3.53 crore from 818 shows, while Telugu earned Rs 2.15 crore from 1,637 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.11 crore from 750 shows, and Tamil contributed Rs 2.09 crore from 720 shows.

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Its Day 5 collection jumped to Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film has collected Rs 57.38 crore so far.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

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Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while internationally it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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