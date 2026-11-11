Your Employer Not Depositing PF: How To Check EPF Passbook & Fix The Issue

Are you receiving your salary every month but not getting money in your PF account? Well, you are not the only one facing this challenge. Employees often realise this problem when they check their EPF passbook after several months. This could be due to some delay in updating the passbook. But there is always a possibility that there is a delay from the employer in PF deposits. One can easily check their PF status and take appropriate action, if they face such kind of issue.

How To Check Your EPF Passbook?

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO Member Passbook portal.

Step 2: Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.

Step 3: Select your member ID and check your monthly contribution and your employer's contribution.

Step 4: Now check your contribution and compare it with your salary slip. You should check for any missing contribution not reflected in your PF account, if any

Why Is Your PF Not Getting Deposited?

There could be various reasons for this issue, such as

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Delay from your employer in PF deposits.

Error in UAN or provident fund account.

It should be noted that employees are required to make their PF contributions by the 15th of the next month.

What Should You Do If PF Is Missing?

If you face this issue, you can take the following steps:

You should contact your HR department first and share your salary slip and ask for the missing contribution.

If you are not satisfied with the reply received from your HR. Then, you can file a complaint on the EPFO grievance portal at https://epfigms.gov.in/.

Alternatively, you can also contact the EPFO helpline number 14470.

Don't Ignore Missing PF Contributions

PF is your hard-earned money, not a benefit provided by your organisation. You should always check your passbook every month as it takes only a few minutes, but it can help you avoid bigger issues down the road.

ALSO READ: Your PF Earns 8.25%: What Rs 7,000 A Month Becomes In 25 Years, And What One Withdrawal Costs You

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