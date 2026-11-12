Inji Vellam: Mani Ratnam Announces Release Date For Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi's Romantic Drama

The wait is finally over! Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated film, Inji Vellam, has finally received a release date. Touted as a romantic drama, the Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi starrer will hit theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027, about a fortnight after the Pongal weekend.

On Wednesday, November 11, the makers unveiled a new motion poster, revealing the movie's release date.

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The poster offers a glimpse of Sethupathi and Pallavi's happy family moment. Standing in the middle of a bustling city, Sethupathi is seen smiling as he holds a little girl in his arms. Sai Pallavi, dressed in a saree, stands beside him, holding another little girl. Both children are dressed alike, with matching headbands and outfits.

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Inji Vellam marks the first collaboration between the two beloved actors. While this is Mani Ratnam's first time working with Pallavi, the legendary director previously worked with Sethupathi in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

All About Inji Vellam

From the looks of it, the film appears to be a romantic tale tracing the journey of two people from their dating days to married life. The narrative seems to explore modern relationships, much like Mani Ratnam's earlier romantic dramas.

Bankrolled by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under the banners of Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies, and India Talkies, the romantic drama is written and directed by Mani Ratnam.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, the film features Chaitra J Achar in a key role. AR Rahman is composing the music and background score.

As for its technical team, cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay is on board to handle the visuals, Sreekar Prasad will see the editing work, art director Sharmishta Roy and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan are also part of the team.

While further details about the film and its storyline are yet to be revealed, major parts of the film have been shot against the picturesque backdrop of Kolkata.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's Upcoming Works

Looking ahead, Vijay will headline Mysskin's upcoming project, Train. The film is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026. He will then share the screen space with Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in the drama Pocket Novel, which is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2027.

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Moreover, he has Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha, the film is reportedly eyeing a February 2027 release.

Riding high on the success of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, Ramayana: Part 1, Sai Pallavi is now awaiting the release of OM: Chapter 1. Rajkumar Periasamy's action drama, which stars her opposite Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela, will hit screens on November 20.

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