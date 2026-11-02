Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Who Was Anuj Thakur? TV Actor Dies Suddenly At 33, Here's What We Know

Actor Anuj Thakur, known for roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, died at 33 due to a seizure during sleep, his friend Rupesh Sonar confirmed.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Who Was Anuj Thakur? TV Actor Dies Suddenly At 33, Here's What We Know
Television Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33 After Seizure
Photo: Rupesh Sonar/Instagram

Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, *Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga and Mahisagar, died on October 27 at the age of 33, his friend and collaborator Rupesh Sonar said. Sonar said Thakur's family told him the actor had suffered a seizure while asleep. He shared news of the death in an Instagram tribute on October 30.

In a post on Instagram, Sonar wrote, "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."

"Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," Sonar added.
 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A post shared by Rupesh sonar (@rupesh.sonar)

Speaking to The Times of India, Sonar said he had met Thakur just 10 days before his death and was shocked to learn that he had gone to sleep and never woken up. Sonar initially spoke to Thakur's brother, who was unable to say much. He later visited the actor's mother and brother on Saturday.

"That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode," Sonar told the newspaper.

According to Sonar, Thakur followed a daily routine that included waking up at 4.30 am, exercising and jogging. When his alarm rang that morning and he did not get up, his mother went to his room and found that he had died.

Who Was Anuj Thakur?

Anuj Thakur has been a part of TV shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar. Rupesh first met Anuj in 2008, when they worked together on their debut show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka.

Sonar and Thakur had known each other for 17 years. Their association began with Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008, and they subsequently worked together on several shows, including Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga.

ALSO READ | How Did Sanjay Gupta Die? Police Conduct Inquiry, Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Genuinely Think It's A Game Changer': PV Sindhu Reacts To X User On 'Temple' Heart Rate Accuracy Study

'Genuinely Think It's A Game Changer': PV Sindhu Reacts To X User On 'Temple' Heart Rate Accuracy Study

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com