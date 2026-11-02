Who Was Anuj Thakur? TV Actor Dies Suddenly At 33, Here's What We Know

Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, *Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga and Mahisagar, died on October 27 at the age of 33, his friend and collaborator Rupesh Sonar said. Sonar said Thakur's family told him the actor had suffered a seizure while asleep. He shared news of the death in an Instagram tribute on October 30.

In a post on Instagram, Sonar wrote, "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."

"Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," Sonar added.



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Speaking to The Times of India, Sonar said he had met Thakur just 10 days before his death and was shocked to learn that he had gone to sleep and never woken up. Sonar initially spoke to Thakur's brother, who was unable to say much. He later visited the actor's mother and brother on Saturday.

"That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode," Sonar told the newspaper.

According to Sonar, Thakur followed a daily routine that included waking up at 4.30 am, exercising and jogging. When his alarm rang that morning and he did not get up, his mother went to his room and found that he had died.

Who Was Anuj Thakur?

Anuj Thakur has been a part of TV shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar. Rupesh first met Anuj in 2008, when they worked together on their debut show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka.

Sonar and Thakur had known each other for 17 years. Their association began with Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008, and they subsequently worked together on several shows, including Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga.

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