Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to bring back his iconic character Prem with his upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya. This time, the filmmaker has chosen Ayushmann Khurrana to step into the much-loved role, previously played by Salman Khan. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Barjatya opened up about why the Dream Girl actor was his first choice for Prem and how he allowed the actor to bring his own touch to the character, just as Salman did in his films.

The filmmaker revealed that Ayushmann was the only name that came to his mind when he heard the story. He was looking for an actor who could bring natural simplicity to the character and Barjatya felt that the Dream Girl actor naturally possessed these qualities.

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Sooraj Barjatya On Why He Chose Ayushmann Khurrana As Prem

Speaking about his casting decision, Sooraj Barjatya explained that the new version of Prem questions traditional societal norms in a tender, respectful way.

“Actually, honestly, when this subject came to me, it was about a Prem who, from his own perspective and in his own tender voice, questions certain things. So, when this subject first came up, only Ayushmann was on my mind,” Barjatya said.

“Because if you look at his filmography, and even personally, Ayushmann has a very valid question on every point of view, and he carries a certain simplicity that is evident in the films he does, whether it's Bala or Dream Girl,” he added.

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Sooraj Barjatya On Similarities Between Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan's Prem

When asked about the connection between Ayushmann and Salman Khan, the original face of Prem, the filmmaker explained that he follows the same approach with both actors. Instead of asking them to imitate a particular role, he allows them to bring their natural personalities to the character.

“The similarity between both of them is that I let them be the way they are. I let them do their own thing. On the very first day, I saw that he caught the sur (essence/tone) of Prem so well that I said I didn't want to touch it. It's the same with Salman bhai. I go to meet him, I narrate the scene, and then he gives it his own spin. That is his Prem, and this is his [Ayushmann's] Prem,” he said.

All About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the 2 hours and 53 minutes film follows a couple as they encounter struggles after marriage. Ayushmann plays the role of Prem, while Sharvari stars as Purva. The two fall in love but their romantic dreams face a hurdle. Purva cannot leave her family, which comprises six women. To solve this issue, Prem decides to move with his family into Purva's home.

The two families are unable to adjust with each other, and the constant blame games and anger starts affecting Prem and Purva's relationship.

The romantic drama also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and several others.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film will release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026. It will clash with Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

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