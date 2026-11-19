India should lift its 2010 ban on foreign direct investment (FDI) in tobacco manufacturing and review a long-standing freeze on new cigarette licences, according to a report by the India Foundation, ANI reported.

Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), released the report on Thursday.

Titled "The Anatomy of a Prohibition: Investment Law and the Reform of India's Tobacco Sector", it was written by visiting fellow Raghav Pandey and is dated October 2026.

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The report argues that the two restrictions have curbed competition without showing that they reduce tobacco use. It wants the FDI entry on cigarettes, cigars, cheroots and cigarillos struck out of the consolidated FDI policy and replaced with conditional rules.

These would include safeguards for growers, manufacturing capacity and public health.

How the Rules Came About

The FDI ban was issued on 10 May 2010, after a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs decision the previous month. The industry department had already stopped granting fresh industrial licences for cigarette manufacturing in 1999 on health grounds.

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The report says scrapping the FDI ban alone would let money into existing units but would not bring in new manufacturers. In its words, "A person newly free to invest is therefore not free to build."

Market Concentration

According to the report, technology tie-ups, licensing, franchise, trademark and management contracts with foreign firms remain allowed. It notes that British American Tobacco group entities held 22.91% of ITC on 30 June 2026, and Philip Morris Global Brands held 25.10% of Godfrey Phillips India.

It argues the rules therefore froze the market as it stood in 2010 instead of keeping out foreign money.

The report also says two established companies buy between 40% and 68% of the flue-cured Virginia tobacco sold at auction. It argues this gives farmers few bidders and shuts them out of processing and manufacturing.

Consumption Data

The study cites a February 2026 EAC-PM working paper. It found the share of urban households reporting tobacco spending rose from 34.94% in 2011-12 to 45.64% in 2023-24. In rural areas, the share rose from 59.31% to 68.49%.

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Other Proposals

The report also recommends replacing the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 with a licensing and product-standards regime, with novel nicotine products limited to verified adults aged 21 and above. Its other proposals include:

- A Tobacco Transition Fund for cessation and cancer care.

- Mandatory nicotine and tar disclosures, and stricter advertising curbs.

- Public health and competition assessments before changes to manufacturing capacity.

- A standing mechanism to review tobacco-sector restrictions.

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