Scene Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's Film Remains Steady, Will It Get Weekend Boost? Check Earnings

Suriya-starrer Scene maintained a steady run at the box office on the eighth day of its theatrical run, collecting Rs 6 crore net in India on Friday, November 13, across 4,049 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has taken its eight-day domestic net collection to Rs 117.70 crore.

The film's worldwide box-office collection has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark, reaching Rs 211.20 crore after eight days in theatres. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 136.70 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 74.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 6.25 crore on its seventh day, Thursday, November 12. Friday's collection marked a marginal decline of approximately 4 percent. The film earned Rs 6.95 crore in India gross on Day 8.

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ALSO READ: Scene Box Office Day 8: Suriya-Starrer Holds Strong In Second Week, Continues Its Run In Theatres

Day-Wise Breakdown

The Suriya-led film opened in theatres on November 6 and witnessed growth over its first weekend. It collected Rs 19.15 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 20.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.65 crore on Sunday.

The film maintained a strong hold on Monday, earning Rs 21.40 crore. However, collections declined to Rs 12.85 crore on Tuesday and further dropped to Rs 8.05 crore on Wednesday. The collections further dropped as the weekend approached with the film making Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7 and now Rs 6 crore on Day 8.

The film's cumulative India net collection after eight days stands at Rs 117.70 crore.

Will Scene Get A Second Weekend Boost?

With its second weekend underway, Scene is now looking to benefit from increased theatre footfalls on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's advance-booking figures, the film had registered approximately Rs 3.91 crore in gross advance bookings for Saturday, November 14, including blocked seats, as of 10:05 PM on Friday. Around 2.40 lakh tickets had been booked across 4,413 shows.

Chennai emerged as one of the strongest markets for the film, contributing approximately Rs 1.12 crore to Saturday's advance-booking gross.

The advance-booking figures indicate the possibility of an improvement in the film's second Saturday collections. However, its final earnings will depend on walk-in audiences and theatre occupancy.

A strong performance over the weekend could help the film maintain its box-office momentum in its second week.

Scene Box Office Collection: Tamil And Telugu Performance

The Tamil version continues to account for the majority of the film's domestic earnings.

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version has collected Rs 95.60 crore net in India over eight days, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 22.10 crore.

The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 136.70 crore, with Tamil Nadu emerging as its biggest domestic market.

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya in the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

The film follows an eccentric police officer, Inbaraj, played by Suriya, who is compelled to reopen an unfinished case from his past. The story combines action, comedy and drama as he attempts to solve the mystery with an unconventional team.

The film was released in theatres on November 6, 2026, in Tamil and Telugu.

With its worldwide collection crossing Rs 211 crore, Scene has registered a strong opening phase. Its second-weekend performance will now be crucial in determining how well it sustains its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Scene BO Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide In First Week

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