Ranbir Recalls Proposing His 'Lioness' Alia While Three Lions Watched Them In Maasai Mara

Remember Ranbir Kapoor's romantic proposal to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara, Kenya? While the destination holds a special place in the couple's hearts, the proposal was far from an ordinary romantic moment.

The actor recalled how he got down on one knee to propose to Alia with three lions 100 metres away.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sharing the story during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Ranbir left host Amitabh Bachchan amazed with his account of the unforgettable experience.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Miss 61st Birthday Meet-And-Greet With Fans In Mumbai, Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt In Maasai Mara

During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan asked Ranbir why Maasai Mara holds a special place in his heart. The actor explained that it was in the Kenyan national reserve that he proposed to Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir then recalled how he had carefully planned the romantic gesture, only for the presence of lions nearby to make the moment nerve-racking.

Recounting the experience, Ranbir shared, “I had already tipped our guide, who was also our driver, and to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring and planned to get down on one knee and ask him to take a photograph from a distance, because girls love posting photographs on Instagram. I thought it was very important for Alia.”

Listening to this, Amitabh Bachchan playfully said, “There had to be proof.”

Ranbir, along with his Ramayana team, Nitesh Tiwari, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra is set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. A promo of the upcoming episode showed Ranbir recalling his proposal to Alia.

To which, Ranbir replied, “There was proof. I had brought the ring from home. But the atmosphere was such- teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100-meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki (There were three big lions on one side, about 100 metres away, and my lioness was standing in front of me.) I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, ‘Baby, will you marry me?' It was an extraordinary experience of my life, and I will always remember it.”

Big B then praised Ranbir's efforts saying, “Well done.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Relationship Timeline

Despite knowing Ranbir since her childhood, Alia Bhatt grew close to the actor while filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in 2018. The two started dating each other the same year and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

In 2022, Ranbir surprised Alia by proposing to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya, one of their favourite destinations. He secretly carried a ring and arranged for their guide to photograph the moment.

Also Read: Wedding Lehengas, Secret Marriage: Is Sai Pallavi Getting Married? Ramayana Actress Truth Behind Rumours

After making their relationship official, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai home on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

They kept Raha away from the public eye during her early months before surprising their fans with their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.