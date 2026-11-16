Ramayana's Indra Kunal Kapoor: Schools Preparing Kids For World That No Longer Exists

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of god Indra in blockbuster Bollywood movie Ramayana: Part 1, has questioned the relevance of the traditional education system in India, in an era of artificial intelligence.

The Rang De Basanti actor believes the existing approach to education is preparing students for a world that may no longer exist by the time they enter the workforce, emphasising the need to equip children with practical skills, creativity and critical thinking to succeed.

In the AI-driven world, Kapoor criticised the education system's continued focus on memorisation and rote learning, arguing: "It's scary that our education system is preparing an entire generation for a world that won't exist. Our kids are spending over a decade learning to fix horse carriages, in a world of automobiles. They'll step out into a world where the carriage doesn't exist anymore, and they don't know enough about the car."

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He pointed out that students spend more than a decade learning concepts that could become irrelevant in the future. As a result, they may enter the professional world without the practical knowledge and adaptability required to navigate technological advancements. The actor also asked, "And we're still teaching them to memorise, to rote learn, which is the one race they can never win against AI. Memory."

Actor Emphasises Creativity, Curiosity And Practical Learning

Highlighting the need for educational reforms, Kapoor said: "We need classrooms that teach kids to build, to question, to be curious, and to fail. Because the kid who gets told to sit down for asking “why” is the one this future needs most."

Apart from sharing his views on education, technology and changing societal trends, Kapoor continues to remain active in the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Lambodhara 2.0, directed by Simple Suni. The bilingual social thriller, which will be released in Kannada and Hindi, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.

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