Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Nayanthara Starrer Struggles To Maintain Weekend Momentum

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 witnessed a slowdown at the box office on Day 5 after enjoying a steady upward trend over the weekend. The film recorded a 59.2% drop in collections compared to its previous day's collection.

Day 5 Collection

On Day 5, Mookuthi Amman 2 earned Rs 2.10 crore net in India across 1,605 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 16.18 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 18.72 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.6% on Tuesday. An estimated 1.83 lakh tickets were sold on Day 5, taking its total ticket sales to approximately 13.93 lakh.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continued to dominate the film's box office performance on Day 5, collecting Rs 1.93 crore net across 1,380 shows.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 17 lakh from 225 shows, taking the combined India net collection to Rs 2.10 crore.

Region-Wise Performance

Tamil Nadu remained the film's strongest market, contributing Rs 1.90 crore in gross collections on Day 5. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 20 lakh, while Karnataka contributed Rs 23 lakh.

Kerala brought in Rs 5 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets accounted for another Rs 4 lakh. The total India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 2.42 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3, before earning Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4. Its collections declined to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to safeguard the prince and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay. Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer, while Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music.

Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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