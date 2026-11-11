Scene Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Starrer Sees 40% Drop, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark; Check Total Earnings

Suriya's Scene witnessed a dip in box office collections on its first Tuesday after a strong opening weekend. The Jithu Madhavan directorial saw a 40% decline in earnings on Day 5, narrowly missing the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Scene collected Rs 12.85 crore net across 5,324 shows in India on Day 5. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 97.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 113.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added an estimated Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 61.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 174.40 crore in five days.

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Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 45% across both languages on Day 5. The film generated an average of Rs 24,136 from each of its 5,324 shows.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led the Day 5 collections with Rs 10.35 crore net, accounting for the majority of the film's domestic earnings.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 2.50 crore net, taking the combined India net collection to Rs 12.85 crore.

Region-Wise Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 7.50 crore gross on Day 5.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 2.75 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 2.30 crore and Kerala contributed Rs 2 crore. The remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs 40 lakh, taking the day's total India gross to Rs 14.95 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene began its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1. It collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

The film earned Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4 before witnessing a drop to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished and mysterious case from his past. He must work alongside a chaotic team to solve the investigation.

Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film, with Vineeth Augustian handling cinematography, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajmal Sabu serving as the editor. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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