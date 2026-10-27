Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Luxurious Sea-Facing Bandra Home

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently offered a glimpse inside their luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. The couple resides in a spacious home having New York loft-inspired interiors, massive living room, private den and personal collections gathered during their travels.

During the house tour, the couple revealed that the home was largely designed around Zaheer's preference for a New York loft-style space, featuring brick walls, solid colours, pops of colour and wooden elements.

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They also shared how they have incorporated personal touches and travel memories into different corners of the apartment.

Massive Living Room With A Floating TV

The couple's living room is one of the biggest spaces in their apartment. Furnished with large sofas facing a massive television, the room features a unique floating-wall design that makes the television appear to float when viewed from a particular angle.

Explaining the design, the couple revealed that they wanted certain elements, including the bed and television, to have a floating appearance. The idea was to create a sense of lightness against the otherwise solid interiors of the house.

The living room is also where the couple spends most of their time.

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Sea-Facing Balcony With A City View

The living room opens into a spacious balcony overlooking the city. The outdoor space features bright yellow sofas and a colourful painting of the couple, adding a vibrant touch to the area.

Sonakshi also shared her favourite spot on the balcony, revealing that she enjoys sitting outside and soaking up the sun. However, the view is affected by Mumbai's pollution, prompting her to describe it as a balcony with a view that could have been.

The couple also revealed that their parents live nearby, making it easy for them to visit each other. Zaheer joked that instead of asking their parents for salt or sugar, they often ask them for food.

Private Den With A Travel Wall

Another highlight of the apartment is the couple's private den, which can be closed off using sliding doors whenever they want some privacy. The space features leather sofas and decorations collected during their trips around the world.

The den also houses a dedicated travel wall displaying photographs, souvenirs and keychains from the places they have visited together. The couple explained that they add memories from their travels to the wall, with each section representing a different city.

Sonakshi revealed that they have travelled to around 30–40 cities together over the years. They have been together for nine years, including two years of marriage, and travelled across five continents during their first year together.

“Wherever we travel, we have our memories there. We bring souvenirs. Key chains. So, all the memories related to our travels are on this wall. Every ocean segment is a different city. Together there must have been at least 30-40 cities,” she said.

The wall also features a piece created by students during a college festival, along with a memento from their wedding.

New York-Inspired Powder Room

The apartment also features a powder room inspired by New York City. The bathroom has brick walls and photographs of the city, complementing the New York loft aesthetic that runs throughout the home.

The couple's preference for distinctive design elements is reflected in the room's interiors, which bring together the industrial-inspired look of brick walls and personal decorative touches.

Vanity Room With Giant Mirrors

The couple also showed their vanity room, which features giant mirrors covering both sides of the walls. The space is designed to help them get ready, with a foot massager adding an extra element of comfort while they have their hair and makeup done.

The room is another example of how the couple have created dedicated spaces within their home for their everyday routines.

Bedroom With A Balcony View And Walk-In Closet

The couple's bedroom features a bed positioned to face a large balcony, offering a view of the city. The room also has separate vanity spaces for Sonakshi and Zaheer.

One of the biggest highlights is the spacious walk-in closet, which showcases Sonakshi's jewellery collection alongside her bags and footwear.

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Guest Rooms And A Dedicated Gym

The apartment also has two spacious guest rooms, each featuring a distinct theme. Decorated in soft colours and pastel shades, the rooms have a warm and cosy aesthetic that contrasts with the bolder elements seen elsewhere in the house.

The couple have also converted another guest room into a gym, making space for fitness within their home.

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