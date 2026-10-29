Obsession OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Curry Barker's Horror Blockbuster Online In India?

Curry Barker's horror film Obsession is now set to reach a wider audience in India as it makes its OTT debut this Halloween, giving viewers a chance to watch it at home in time for the spooky season.

Directed by Curry Barker, the movie will be available as Obsession: The Original Uncut Version.

Obsession Plot

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Obsession follows a hopeless romantic whose life takes a dark turn after a mysterious wish seemingly comes true. The premise revolves around that wish and what follows once it appears to be granted. The idea also shaped the platform's Halloween message to viewers, which warned them to be careful what they wish for.

Cast Of Obsession

The film stars Cooper Tomlinson, Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston and Megan Lawless in key roles.

Box Office Collection

Made on a reported budget of $750,000 and released in India on May 29, Obsession opened to a solid response and maintained excellent momentum over the following weeks.

Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest horror hits of 2026 at the global box office. The film has grossed $523.58 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In India, it has collected Rs 84.9 crore net and Rs 100.96 crore gross, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

READ | 'Can't Believe What It's Doing': Curry Barker Stunned By Obsession's Massive Run In India

Obsession OTT Release: Date, Time And Platform

Obsession: The Original Uncut Version will stream exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar app and website from 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday in English and Hindi. Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have lent their voices to the characters Nikki and Bear, respectively, in the Hindi version, while filmmaker Amar Kaushik has brought it all together.

JioHotstar announced the release on social media, keeping the news under wraps until close to the premiere. "We wished we could tell you sooner, but where's the fun in that?" the platform wrote.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Meethe Mein Kya Hai To How To Ruin Diwali — Movies, Series To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.