Dune: Part Three Final Trailer Out: Timothee Chalamet's Paul Embraces Dark Side In Epic Finale

The Dune saga is set to take a darker turn as Denis Villeneuve brings Paul Atreides' story to its next stage. Dune: Part Three explores the aftermath of Paul's rise to power as he faces a new phase of his journey as Emperor.

Dune: Part Three Final Trailer

Warner Bros. has released what is expected to be the final trailer for Dune: Part Three, offering a closer look at Paul Atreides' transformation. While Paul was largely portrayed as a heroic figure in the first two films, the new preview shows him moving closer to becoming a villain.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The trailer highlights a much darker side of Paul as years of war and his immense power begin to change him. His actions appear increasingly ruthless, marking a sharp shift from the character audiences previously followed.

The preview also sets a darker tone for the upcoming film, showing Paul facing the weight of the position he has gained. His transformation suggests that the final chapter will explore how far he is willing to go to protect his power and pursue what he believes is his destiny.

Dune: Part Three Story

Set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium, the film follows him as a ruthless Emperor dealing with the consequences of his reign. Former allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal looms around him.

Paul is haunted by visions of the Imperium's collapse and the reappearance of a long-lost love. At the centre of a sweeping conspiracy is Chani, while a growing rebellion brings Paul into conflict with those challenging his rule. As the situation worsens, he must confront the price of his decisions and what they could mean for the people closest to him.

ALSO READ: Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Luxurious Sea-Facing Bandra Home

Dune: Part Three Cast

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, alongside Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Momoa plays Hayt, a clone of Duncan Idaho. Pugh portrays Princess Irulan, Ferguson returns as Lady Jessica, Taylor-Joy plays Alia Atreides, Pattinson stars as Scytale, Brolin reprises Gurney Halleck and Bardem returns as Stilgar.

Denis Villeneuve Returns As Director

Denis Villeneuve has directed and co-written Dune: Part Three with Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels by Frank Herbert. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Joe Caracciolo serve as producers.

The creative team includes Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, costume designer Jacqueline West, casting director Francine Maisler and composer Hans Zimmer.

Dune: Part Three Release Date

Dune: Part Three will be released in theatres and IMAX on December 18, 2026. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film worldwide,

Watch Trailer Here:

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Gets Good Head Start Before Release

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.