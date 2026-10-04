Viksit Bharat By 2047 Is Within Reach, Says Shaktikanta Das; Names 5 Key Priorities

India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 is achievable, but sustaining the country's growth momentum will be critical, according to Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary-2 to the prime minister.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Das said India's real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter, supported by strong demand and investment conditions. He noted that average growth during the five years from FY22 to FY26 stood at 7.9%, despite the challenges that followed the Covid-19 pandemic.

He attributed India's resilience to stronger governance and state capacity, macroeconomic stability, prudent external-sector management and investment in long-term productive capacity.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Das also warned that uncertainty in the global economy, including wars, energy price volatility and high public debt in major economies, could weigh on global growth.

Also Read | Bioenergy, Green Hydrogen Top Priority, Says PM's Principal Secy Amid Fuel Crisis Talks

For the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, Das identified five broad priorities.

First, India must harness the AI revolution and use technology to strengthen future growth. Second, deepening the financial e‍cosystem will be important for supporting investment and economic expansion.

Third, strategic Atmanirbharta will remain crucial, particularly in developing domestic capabilities in areas where India continues to depend on imports.

Fourth, sustainable development and climate leadership will be central to long-term growth. Fifth, investment in human capital will be necessary to sustain economic momentum.

Das also highlighted clean-energy initiatives and said 50 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He said the government's focus is on continuing structural reforms, building domestic capabilities and maintaining fiscal and monetary stability. An independent assessment of monetary policy by the central bank, he added, is important.

Also Read | 8.7 Crore Indians Neither Studying Nor Working; 88% Tied To Domestic Duties: NITI Aayog

The comments came at the fifth Kautilya Economic Conclave, held under the theme “Resilience in an Age of Flux”, which brought together policymakers, economists and experts from India and abroad.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.