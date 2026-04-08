RBI MPC Meeting Live Streaming: How To Watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Speech Live?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started its meeting on Monday in order to review interest rates and inflation outlook. The three-day meeting from April 6 to 8 will come to an end with the release of the official MPC statement.

How To Watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Speech Live?

People can livestream all the announcements made by the central bank on the official social media handles of the RBI.

Apart from this, they can even follow the real-time updates and track key highlights on YouTube and other social media channels of the NDTV Network. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 8.

What To Expect?

Several economic experts and analysts are hoping for the MPC to keep rates steady at 5.25% in its April review.

This time, the major focus remains on the central bank's comments regarding the situation in West Asia, with the US and Israel targeting Iran. The RBI MPC is expected to stay focused on the potential inflationary impacts of the war.

Notably, the ongoing conflict has significantly disrupted global energy markets, with Brent crude prices remaining more than $100 per barrel. This comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz faces indefinite closure, impacting India's energy imports.

ALSO READ: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Surges 750 Points After US-Iran Ceasefire Announcement; Brent Crude Slides 15%

Due to this, the Indian rupee has weakened sharply, with FY26 being the worst year in more than a decade. The Indian currency has fallen by over 4% ever since the war started on Feb. 28. Experts have suggested that the rupee could face more pressure till the time crude prices remain high.

According to economists, the further trajectory of the rupee as well as the interest rates will be determined by global macro factors, even as the RBI has put in place several measures to provide temporary relief. In order to control inflation, the central banks in Australia and Japan had recently raised interest rates, while similar measures were seen in Colombia and Brazil.

Since February last year, the RBI has cut interest rates by a total of 125 basis points, with the last rate cut reported in December 2025. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the central bank was expected to "hold its key interest rate steady at 5.25% through 2026".

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