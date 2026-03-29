Modi's New Zealand Visit On Cards; FTA Signing, Business Delegation Likely Key Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit New Zealand soon, with the proposed India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) expected to be a key deliverable during the trip. Dates for the visit are yet to be announced.

The visit gained momentum after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held bilateral talks with New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay on the sidelines of the WTO MC14.

Both sides reviewed preparations for the prime minister's upcoming visit, with New Zealand expressing strong enthusiasm and confirming that a substantial list of deliverables is being finalised. A high-level business delegation is also expected to accompany the prime minister during the visit, signalling a push to deepen economic engagement.

The ministers also reviewed progress towards the signing of the recently concluded India-New Zealand FTA. In addition to the agreement, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture and sports. This includes potential initiatives like training Indian farmers in kiwi and apple cultivation, reflecting a broader effort to build practical partnerships beyond the formal trade pact.

On multilateral issues, India reiterated its stance at the WTO, emphasising the need for a member-driven approach to reforms. Goyal stressed that the General Council should lead reform efforts, while underlining the importance of clarity and progress on past commitments to maintain the WTO's credibility.

Discussions also covered contentious issues such as the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions and the proposed Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement. New Zealand acknowledged India's concerns and called for greater member engagement to keep negotiations constructive and ensure the continued functioning of the WTO amid global challenges.

Separately, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also held talks with his New Zealand counterpart Vangelis Vitalis on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, further advancing bilateral engagement ahead of the prime minister's visit.

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