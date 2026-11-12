Milk, Ghee, Soap, Cigarettes: India's Price Hike List Keeps Growing As Inflation Bites

From the morning cup of milk to everyday household essentials, consumers in India are facing a fresh round of price increases. Dairy companies, FMCG manufacturers and oil marketing companies have revised rates across several products over the past two months, adding to the pressure on household budgets.

Amul and Mother Dairy have increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, while Karnataka's Nandini has raised milk and curd prices. Ghee, butter, detergents and soaps have also become more expensive. Cigarette prices have moved higher, too, with ITC raising the price of its Gold Flake Premium pack.

Here is a look at what has become costlier and how much more consumers will have to pay.

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Milk and dairy products

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre across its variants in Delhi-NCR. Full-cream milk now costs Rs 76 per litre, up from Rs 72, while toned milk in pouches has risen to Rs 62 from Rs 60. Cow milk is now priced at Rs 65 per litre, against Rs 62 earlier.

Amul has also revised rates of its fresh pouch milk range. Amul Taaza is costlier by Rs 2 per litre, while Amul Gold has become Rs 4 more expensive. The cooperative has cited higher costs of cattle feed, fodder, packaging and fuel.

In Karnataka, Nandini milk prices have increased by Rs 8-12 per litre from November 1. Its toned milk now costs Rs 54, compared with Rs 46 earlier. The price of a one-litre curd pack has also increased from Rs 54 to Rs 68.

Dairy products beyond milk have seen similar revisions. Amul's one-kg ghee carton now costs Rs 680, up Rs 50, while its 500-g butter pack has become costlier by Rs 15. In Bengaluru, Nandini's one-litre ghee pack has increased from Rs 715 to Rs 850.

Tamil Nadu's Aavin has also raised prices of ghee and several other dairy products.

Detergents, soap and cigarettes

Hindustan Unilever has increased prices across brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel. Surf Excel Quick Wash's one-kg pack now costs Rs 245, against Rs 235 earlier. Moti Gulab soap has become Rs 8 costlier, with its 150-g pack priced at Rs 82.

ITC has raised Gold Flake Premium's 10-cigarette pack price by Rs 10 to Rs 135. This follows a Rs 10 increase in June, taking the total rise this year to Rs 20.

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Fuel and dry fruits

Commercial LPG prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 72.50 over October and November, taking the 19-kg cylinder rate to Rs 2,820. Aviation turbine fuel has also risen for four consecutive months, increasing airline operating costs.

Meanwhile, pistachio prices are up 60-70% year-on-year, while almonds have become 20-40% costlier, according to media reports. With price revisions spanning food, household essentials and fuel, consumers are facing a broader increase in everyday expenses.

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