India has committed to purchasing $500 Billion worth of goods from the United States over the next five years, spanning over key sectors like energy, technology, and agriculture, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced via a post on X.

The import ramp up with its largest trading partner has come as a result of talks between envoys of both countries during Rubio's visit to New Delhi.

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The US secy while thanking America's ambassador to India, Sergio Gor other American diplomats said, "huge thanks to@USAmbIndia Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They're doing terrific work on behalf of President Trump and the American people!"

On Thursday, Rubio had expressed Washington's wish to sell as much energy to India as it is possible for it to buy.

"We want to sell India as much energy as it will buy," Rubio said while talking to reporters on Thursday. The comments came in the backdrop of the US Secy's planned visit to New Delhi and at a time when America has been receiving a lot of Venezuelan oil across its refineries.

Notably, Rubio also announced that Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez will be visiting New Delhi next week, indicating that America's plans for energy supply to India may involve Venezuela's crude oil.

Rubio's stay in India will last till May 26, as per the official press release that came out on Tuesday. During his stay in the country, he plans to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi.

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