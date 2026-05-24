Strait Of Hormuz To Re-Open? Trump Says Agreement With Iran 'Largely Negotiated'

US President Donald Trump claimed that a truce deal with Iran had been "largely negotitated", as part of which the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened. Finer details of the deal are yet surface.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," he announced via a post on TruthSocial on Saturday.

He highlighted that apart from the other aspects of the deal, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

However, Fars News,a semi-government Iranian media agency, has since then denied the claim that the key maritime shipping lane will be re-opened.

Disputing Trump's social media post Fars outlined that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iranian control according to the latest version of the proposal exchanged between the US and Iran.

America's version of finalising a truce deal would include points that aim to end hostilities with Iran, while gradually opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US Blockade. Further, the agreement would unfreeze some Iranian assets that are held in banks outside Iran, as per reports.

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A clock of at least 30 days for continued negotiations will begin post a broader agreement is in place, meant to help break the remaining bones of contention between the two parties, such as Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium.

Trump said final details were still being sorted, and it remained possible that some aspects of the memo could change.

Fars News, on the other hand, emphasised that Trump's claims about the Strait reopening are “not true” and “inconsistent with reality.”

“Although Iran has agreed to allow the number of passing vessels to return to pre-war levels, this in no way means ‘free passage' as it existed before the war,” the outlet reported.

Trump stated he had a "very good call" on Saturday from the Oval Office with a group of Gulf and regional leaders, including officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, to discuss negotiations surrounding Iran and what he described as a memorandum of understanding tied to “PEACE.”

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