IDTFC Leads High-Level Delegation Visit To Sri Lanka To Advance Bilateral Trade

The International Trade and Delegation Federation of Chambers led a high-level Indian business and institutional delegation to Sri Lanka from March 24 to 27, 2026 according to a press release from the body on Monday.

The visit was with the objective of advancing bilateral trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. It reflects "a shared commitment to strengthening economic diplomacy and fostering sustainable, long-term partnerships", as per the release.

The delegation was led by Bency George, chief operating officer of ITDFC, and comprised of Indian industry leaders representing key sectors including healthcare, infrastructure, trade, and investment. The mission was designed to facilitate structured engagement, strengthen institutional linkages, and identify new avenues for economic collaboration, according to the trade body.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with senior leadership across the Sri Lankan government and key institutional stakeholders.

A key highlight of the visit was the delegation's engagement with the secretary to the Sri Lankan president.

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The delegation also held substantive discussions with senior leadership including HE Hanif Yusoof, governor of the Western Province; Tilan M Wijesooriya, secretary general and CEO of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL); Anil Jasinghe, secretary, Ministry of Health and Mass Media; Nishantha Jayaweera, deputy minister of economic development; and BK Kolita Kamal Jinadasa, secretary of Ministry of Fisheries.

The meeting emphasised on healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, infrastructure, and trade, with both sides. The IDTFC said that the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to building resilient, future-ready partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth and regional integration.

It also extended a formal invitation to Sri Lankan government representatives and industry stakeholders to participate in SEHAT 2026 – Global Medical Value Travel And Healthcare Investment Summit, to be held in Kerala, India, on July 14–15, 2026.

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