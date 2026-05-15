Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 15

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.49% at 23,845 as of 6:11 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) was 0.02% down, while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) 1.12% up.

India Market Recap

The Nifty 50 ended 277 points, or 1.18%, higher at 23,689.60, while the Sensex rose 789.74 points, or 1.06%, to 75,398.72 amid F&O expiry. HDFC Bank added 69.73 points to the Nifty 50's gains, followed by Bharti Airtel at 58.47 points, ICICI Bank at 17.43 points, Cipla at 13.93 points and Eternal at 12.72 points. Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Coal India were among the key drags.

Nifty IT was the only sectoral loser, falling 1.99%. Nifty Oil and Gas rose 0.04%, while Nifty FMCG, Auto, Energy, Realty, Defence and Media gained between 0.34% and 0.90%. Nifty Pharma rose 2.74%, while Nifty Metal gained 2.04% and Nifty Consumption advanced 1.44%. Nifty Fin Service, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Rural and Nifty Bank also rose between 1.26% and 1.42%.

US Market Recap

A rebound in AI trade kept boosted momentum in stocks, with the market also rising after retail sales showed signs of consumer strength despite a war-driven surge in energy costs. The surge in equities from this year's lows pushed the S&P 500 above 7,500 for the first time, Bloomberg reported.

Asian Market Update

South Korea's Kospi crossed the 8,000 mark for the first time on Friday, continuing its record rally after second day of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The benchmark index rose more than 0.6% in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq index fell 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.89%, while the broader Topix index surged 1.18%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures traded at 26,341, slightly below the benchmark's previous close of 26,389.04.

Commodity Check

Brent crude traded around $107 a barrel, with prices up about 5% for the week. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $102 a barrel. Oil prices climbed on Friday and remained on track for a weekly gain as disruptions linked to the Iran conflict continued to tighten global supplies and keep pressure on energy markets.

Earnings In Focus

Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Arvind, Azad Engineering, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Devyani International, Fineotex Chemical, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, Gokul Agro Resources, Greenpanel Industries, Hindustan Copper, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NCC, NHPC, PDS, Power Grid Corporation of India, Premier Energies, Rane Holdings, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Steel Authority of India, S H Kelkar and Company, SJVN, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Solar Industries India, Somany Ceramics, Symphony, Tata Steel, Thangamayil Jewellery, Triveni Engineering & Industries, VIP Industries, VST Tillers Tractors

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 15: Nifty To Break 24,000 Hurdle? Analysts Flag Key Resistance Levels

Earnings Post Market Hours

HUDCO (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total income up 27% at Rs 3,625 crore versus Rs 2,855 crore.

Net profit at Rs 1,981 crore versus Rs 728 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

JSW Steel (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 11.3% at Rs 51,180 crore versus Rs 45,991 crore.

EBITDA up 32.9% at Rs 8,634 crore versus Rs 6,496 crore.

EBITDA margin up 280 bps at 16.9% versus 14.1%.

Net profit at Rs 16,370 crore versus Rs 2,139 crore.

Note: The massive net profit was aided by a one-time gain of Rs 17,888 crore from the loss of control of BPSL's steel business. The board also approved an amalgamation with BMM Ispat and plans to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore via equity and debt.

Dilip Buildcon (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 25.7% at Rs 2,300 crore versus Rs 3,096 crore.

EBITDA down 40.6% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 661 crore.

EBITDA margin down 420 bps at 17.1% versus 21.3%.

Net profit down 63.6% at Rs 62.1 crore versus Rs 171 crore.

LT Foods (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 30.4% at Rs 2,907 crore versus Rs 2,228 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 270 crore versus Rs 258 crore.

EBITDA margin down 230 bps at 9.3% versus 11.6%.

Net profit down 15.5% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 161 crore.

Apollo Tyres (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 7,336 crore versus Rs 6,424 crore.

EBITDA up 42.9% at Rs 712 crore versus Rs 498 crore.

EBITDA margin up 190 bps at 9.7% versus 7.8%.

Net profit at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 185 crore.

Note: The company took a one-time loss of Rs 456 crore in Q4. The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Tata Motors PV (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1.05 lakh crore versus Rs 98,377 crore.

EBITDA down 21.7% at Rs 11,259 crore versus Rs 14,387 crore.

EBITDA margin down 390 bps at 10.7% versus 14.6%.

Net profit down 31.7% at Rs 5,783 crore versus Rs 8,470 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share and recorded a one-time gain of Rs 110 crore. JLR revenue was down 11.1% YoY to £6.9 billion.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q4 Results: Profit Shrinks By A Third, Revenue Tops Rs 1 Lakh Crore; Dividend Declared

Shadowfax Tech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 73.6% at Rs 1,237 crore versus Rs 712 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 81.1 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 490 bps at 6.6% versus 1.7%.

Net profit at Rs 55.8 crore versus a loss of Rs 9.9 crore.

Global Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 24.4% at Rs 1,159 crore versus Rs 931 crore.

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 225 crore.

EBITDA margin down 310 bps at 21.0% versus 24.1%.

Net profit up 42.6% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 101 crore.

Chambal Fertilisers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 2,785 crore versus Rs 2,449 crore.

EBITDA up 56.1% at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 163 crore.

EBITDA margin up 250 bps at 9.2% versus 6.7%.

Net profit up 29.8% at Rs 169 crore versus Rs 130 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Muthoot Finance (Q4, YoY)

Total income up 68.1% at Rs 8,194 crore versus Rs 4,874 crore.

Net profit at Rs 3,086 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore.

Kirloskar Oil Engines (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21.0% at Rs 2,116 crore versus Rs 1,749 crore.

EBITDA up 20.2% at Rs 375.5 crore versus Rs 312.4 crore.

EBITDA margin down 12 bps at 17.74% versus 17.86%.

Net profit up 21.0% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

Voltas (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 4,888 crore versus Rs 4,768 crore.

EBITDA down 33.6% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 333 crore.

EBITDA margin down 250 bps at 4.5% versus 7.0%.

Net profit down 51.9% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 241 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

EPL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 1,301 crore versus Rs 1,105 crore.

EBITDA up 12.5% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 228 crore.

EBITDA margin down 90 bps at 19.7% versus 20.6%.

Net profit down 9.6% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

Kalpataru Projects (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 7,778 crore versus Rs 7,067 crore.

EBITDA up 19.0% at Rs 640 crore versus Rs 538 crore.

EBITDA margin up 60 bps at 8.2% versus 7.6%.

Net profit up 92.6% at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 225 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

HCC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 27.8% at Rs 992 crore versus Rs 1,374 crore.

EBITDA down 60.2% at Rs 171 crore versus Rs 430 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1410 bps at 17.2% versus 31.3%.

Net profit down 34.6% at Rs 58.9 crore versus Rs 90.1 crore.

Siemens Energy (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 27.4% at Rs 2,394 crore versus Rs 1,880 crore.

EBITDA up 38.2% at Rs 491 crore versus Rs 355 crore.

EBITDA margin up 160 bps at 20.5% versus 18.9%.

Net profit up 52.2% at Rs 375 crore versus Rs 246 crore.

Sheela Foam (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 850 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 116.62 crore versus Rs 26.73 crore.

EBITDA margin up 796 bps at 11.1% versus 3.14%.

Net profit at Rs 91.3 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore.

United Spirits (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 3,054 crore versus Rs 2,946 crore.

EBITDA up 16.3% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 510 crore.

EBITDA margin up 210 bps at 19.4% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 28.0% at Rs 539 crore versus Rs 421 crore.

Carborundum Universal (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 1,398 crore versus Rs 1,217 crore.

EBITDA down 1.4% at Rs 144.2 crore versus Rs 146.3 crore.

EBITDA margin down 170 bps at 10.3% versus 12.0%.

Net loss at Rs 17.6 crore versus a profit of Rs 29.14 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The company posted a one-time loss of Rs 134.6 crore in Q4.

Restaurant Brands Asia (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 707 crore versus Rs 633 crore.

EBITDA up 29.8% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 73.2 crore.

EBITDA margin up 180 bps at 13.4% versus 11.6%.

Net loss at Rs 43 crore versus a loss of Rs 56.3 crore.

PN Gadgil (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 3,544 crore versus Rs 1,588 crore.

EBITDA up 43.8% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 94.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 210 bps at 3.8% versus 5.9%.

Net profit up 45.6% at Rs 90.3 crore versus Rs 62 crore.

KRBL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 1,526 crore versus Rs 1,442 crore.

EBITDA up 2.4% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 224 crore.

EBITDA margin down 50 bps at 15.0% versus 15.5%.

Net profit up 0.8% at Rs 155.4 crore versus Rs 154.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

India Glycols (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 2,360 crore versus Rs 2,189 crore.

EBITDA up 13.7% at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 146 crore.

EBITDA margin up 40 bps at 7.1% versus 6.7%.

Net profit up 35.7% at Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 64 crore.

GMDC (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 40.6% at Rs 814 crore versus Rs 579 crore.

EBITDA up 3.3% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 101 crore.

EBITDA margin down 460 bps at 12.8% versus 17.4%.

Net profit up 45.8% at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 133 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 9.5 per share.

Data Patterns (Q4, YoY)

Revenue down 13.0% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 396 crore.

EBITDA up 29.0% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 150 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1820 bps at 55.9% versus 37.7%.

Net profit up 21.3% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

KRN Heat (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 36.5% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

EBITDA up 77.4% at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 18.9 crore.

EBITDA margin up 430 bps at 18.7% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 57.0% at Rs 23.4 crore versus Rs 14.9 crore.

Note: The board appointed Pawan Nawal as CFO.

Indian Hume Pipe (Q4, YoY)

Revenue down 10.4% at Rs 351 crore versus Rs 392 crore.

EBITDA down 31.4% at Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 56 crore.

EBITDA margin down 340 bps at 10.9% versus 14.3%.

Net profit down 95.4% at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 499 crore.

Note: The year-ago period included a large one-time gain of Rs 545 crore.

Pricol (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 42.9% at Rs 1,099 crore versus Rs 769 crore.

EBITDA up 63.5% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 80.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 150 bps at 11.9% versus 10.4%.

Net profit at Rs 73.23 crore versus Rs 35 crore.

Welspun Enterprises (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 1,200 crore versus Rs 1,054 crore.

EBITDA up 29.2% at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 185 crore.

EBITDA margin up 230 bps at 19.9% versus 17.6%.

Net profit up 44.8% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 100 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. It also reappointed Sandeep Garg as MD and Balkrishan Goenka as Non-Executive Chairman.

Endurance Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 37.9% at Rs 4,086 crore versus Rs 2,964 crore.

EBITDA up 34.4% at Rs 568 crore versus Rs 423 crore.

EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 13.9% versus 14.3%.

Net profit up 12.8% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 245 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11.5 per share.

Deep Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 48.7% at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 167 crore.

EBITDA up 44.6% at Rs 81.9 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.

EBITDA margin down 100 bps at 32.9% versus 33.9%.

Net loss at Rs 14.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 209 crore.

Note: Q4 included a one-time loss of Rs 208 crore. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Pitti Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.9% at Rs 501 crore versus Rs 469 crore.

EBITDA up 1.8% at Rs 81.6 crore versus Rs 80.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 80 bps at 16.3% versus 17.1%.

Net profit down 26.3% at Rs 26.6 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Chalet Hotels (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.0% at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 522 crore.

EBITDA up 10.1% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 241 crore.

EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 47.6% versus 46.3%.

Net profit up 31.6% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 124 crore.

Note: The company plans to fundraise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs and dilute its stake in Chalet Airport Hotel to 70% post investing Rs 385 crore via debt and equity.

Pearl Global (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.9% at Rs 1,314 crore versus Rs 1,229 crore.

EBITDA up 14.7% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 117 crore.

EBITDA margin up 70 bps at 10.2% versus 9.5%.

Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 68.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.

Galaxy Surfactants (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 1,315 crore versus Rs 1,145 crore.

EBITDA down 4.2% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

EBITDA margin down 190 bps at 9.2% versus 11.1%.

Net profit down 17.8% at Rs 62.4 crore versus Rs 75.9 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

TD Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 69.2% at Rs 589 crore versus Rs 348 crore.

EBITDA up 49.3% at Rs 97.8 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore.

EBITDA margin down 220 bps at 16.6% versus 18.8%.

Net profit up 36.2% at Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 53 crore.

Note: The board approved a stock split in a 1:2 ratio.

CMS Info Systems (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.41% at Rs 633 crore versus Rs 618 crore.

EBIT up 21.6% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 83.8 crore.

EBIT margin up 250 bps at 16.1% versus 13.6%.

Net profit up 37.8% at Rs 79.1 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per share and approved a buyback of 49.3 lakh shares at Rs 340 per share, totaling Rs 168 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 1,511 crore versus Rs 1,223 crore.

EBITDA up 87.7% at Rs 942 crore versus Rs 502 crore.

EBITDA margin up 2130 bps at 62.3% versus 41.0%.

Net profit at Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 363 crore.

Note: The board declared a 4th interim dividend of Rs 11.7 per share.

Alivus Life Sciences (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 689 crore versus Rs 650 crore.

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 198 crore.

EBITDA margin up 60 bps at 31.1% versus 30.5%.

Net profit up 14.6% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Stocks In News

Capri Global Capital: The NBFC announced it has successfully crossed a major milestone by establishing over 1,000 gold loan branches across India.

Bharat Bijlee: The company has revised the record date for its upcoming dividend payment to July 15.

M&M Financial: The NBFC's board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

NTPC Green: The company's subsidiary has declared the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for two solar units in Rajasthan (12.5 MW and 50 MW capacities), which will officially go live on May 15.

Patel Engineering: The infrastructure firm is set to offload its entire stake in ACP Tollways for a total consideration of Rs 55 crore.

Akums Drugs: The pharmaceutical manufacturer reported that operations at certain manufacturing sites in Haridwar are currently disrupted due to labour unrest at the SIDCUL industrial area.

Muthoot Finance: The gold loan financier has appointed George M George, George M Jacob, George Alexander, and Eapen Alexander as Whole-Time Directors.

HDB Financial: The company has appointed Natarajan Srinivasan as its Non-Executive Chairman and set June 18 as the record date for a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Indian Metals: The company has terminated its 40 MW hybrid renewable supply agreement with Ampin Energy Utility citing project and approval delays, and expects its Rs 12.32 crore investment to be refunded.

Creative Newtech: Following the resignation of Abhijit Kanvinde on April 14, the company has officially appointed Ajit Thakur as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Adani Power: The company issued a clarification stating that while the GVK bid has obtained CCI clearance, it is still under evaluation and the acquisition has not yet received approval from the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Sagar Cements: The cement maker has successfully commissioned a 2.80 MW Waste Heat Recovery Power System (WHRS) in Andhra Pradesh, with an additional 1.55 MW capacity slated for July.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender has reduced its Base Rate by 10 basis points down to 9.70%.

Jyoti Structures: The power transmission company is expanding its international portfolio, signing a joint venture contract to develop a 220kV transmission line in Sri Lanka.

Navkar Corp: The logistics firm has received tax immunity for AY25, as the IT department granted relief from an earlier penalty order.

Gujarat Energy: The Registrar of Companies (RoC) Ahmedabad has officially approved the company's name change from Gujarat Gas to Gujarat Energy.

SBI: India's largest lender will hold its 71st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 18.

FACT: The fertilizers company is preparing to start DAP production at its Udyogamandal Plant in Kerala from May 15, following the necessary approvals from the Fertiliser Department.

GMR Power: The company has extended a total corporate guarantee of Rs 240 crore to back three of its step-down smart meter subsidiaries, providing each with an Rs 80 crore working capital line.

Shalby: The hospital chain announced that the RoC has struck off its step-down arm, Ningen Lifecare.

Sheela Foam: The mattress maker's board has reappointed Rahul Gautam as CMD, Rakesh Chahar as Deputy MD, and Tushaar Gautam as Vice Chairman and Joint MD, all for 5-year terms.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company plans to deploy a massive capital expenditure of Rs 1,400 crore to enhance manufacturing capacity at its unit in Maharashtra.

Network People (NPST): The digital banking solutions provider has secured new implementation orders from three cooperative banks for its specialized 'Bank-in-a-Box' platform.

Caplin Point: The pharmaceutical company's arm received a crucial US FDA nod for its Foscarnet Sodium Injection, a medication used to treat CMV retinitis in AIDS patients.

Andhra Paper: The company has re-appointed Saurabh Bangur as Managing Director for a 5-year term beginning October 1.

Pitti Engineering: The company's board has approved a Rs 290 crore capital expenditure plan to establish a new greenfield casting unit.

Cemindia Projects: The company has fixed June 12 as the record date to determine eligibility for its final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The general insurer has set May 29 as the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 7 per share.

HCLTech: The IT services giant has entered into a strategic partnership with Red Hat to co-develop and deploy advanced AI infrastructure solutions.

GSP Crop Science: The agrochemical company plans to acquire the remaining 21% stake in its subsidiary, GSP Intermediates.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The life insurer has fixed June 5 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 1.65 per share.

Great Eastern Shipping: The shipping major has successfully delivered its Medium Range Tanker, 'Jag Pankhi', to buyers as per a sale contracted earlier.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank received a major relief via a rectification order from the Tamil Nadu tax body, which slashed an existing tax order to just Rs 3 crore from a massive Rs 204 crore.

Pricol: The automotive components manufacturer announced that Vanitha Mohan has resigned as Chairman, and the board has appointed current MD Vikram Mohan to take over the role. The company also approved extending a corporate guarantee of up to Rs 150 crore to a subsidiary.

Corporate Actions

Cigniti Technologies - Merger

Sarla Performance - Buyback



Shares to exit anchor Lock-in

Om Power Transmission: 1-month lock in, 1 million shares, 4% of total outstanding.



Board Meetings

Welspun Living - Buyback

Satin Credit Care - Fund Raising

Rane Holdings - Fund Raising

Premier Energies - Fund Raising

NHPC - Fund Raising

Hindustan Copper - Fund Raising

IIFL Finance - Fund Raising

Godrej Industries - Fund Raising

Balmer Lawrie & Company - Buyback & Bonus

Bajaj Electricals - Fund Raising



Bulk Block Deals

Embassy Office Parks REIT : Kotak India Commercial Real Estate Fund IFSC bought 1.94 Cr shares at Rs. 421 per share, Kotak Real Estate Fund X IFSC sold 1.94 Cr shares at Rs. 421 per share

Raghav Productivity Enh : Estate Of Late Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 6.17 lk shares at Rs. 754.85 per share



Venkys (India) : Tasha Enterprises LLP sold 93 k shares at Rs. 1758.09 per share



Veranda Learning Sol : Nirmal Madhu Family Trust bought 5 lk shares at Rs. 242.02 per share



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services : Bhana Equity Advisors LLP sold 7 lk shares at Rs. 239.14 per share



Adani Enterprises : SBI Mutual Fund bought 58 lk shares at Rs. 2435.6 per share, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 58 lk shares at Rs. 2435.6 per share



Jio Fin Services : Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 26.75 lk shares at Rs. 231.45 per share, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE - ODI sold 26.75 lk shares at Rs. 231.45 per share

Trading Tweaks

Price band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Black Box

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: NIL

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Lloyds Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility



F&O Cues

Nifty ​May futures is up 1.14% to 23,730.00 at a premium of 40.4 points.

Nifty Options 19th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22000.

Securities in ban period: KAYNES, SAIL

Currency Check

The rupee weakened further and fell to a record low of 95.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, amid a strong dollar and worries over inflation amid elevated energy prices.

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