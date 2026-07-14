'Brand India Committee': DGFT To Tap Indian Missions Abroad For Exports Push

In order to boost exports through stronger global branding, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has launched a comprehensive branding, packaging and labelling initiative and announced the formation of a Brand India Committee.

The move is likely to enhance the global visibility, brand recall and market access of Indian goods, particularly those produced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to a notification issued by the commerce department.

Under the framework, the government will support overseas branding and promotional campaigns for Indian products and sectors in key international markets.

The initiative seeks to project a consistent "Brand India" identity while helping exporters build stronger recognition among global buyers.

The proposed Brand India Committee will provide strategic direction for branding efforts, identify priority sectors and markets, and oversee the implementation of overseas promotion projects.

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The committee is expected to bring together relevant government departments and export promotion stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach.

Indian missions abroad will play a key role in executing the initiative by identifying promising markets, connecting Indian exporters with potential buyers and monitoring branding projects in their respective countries.

The embassies and high commissions will also provide market intelligence and support promotional activities tailored to local demand.

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The initiative is part of the government's broader push to improve the competitiveness of Indian exports by complementing trade agreements and market access efforts with stronger branding and better packaging standards.

The focus is expected to be on increasing the international appeal of Indian products, expanding export opportunities and helping domestic businesses establish a stronger presence in global markets.

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