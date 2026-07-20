Borrowing Boom? US Credit Applications Hit Highest Mark In Nearly Five Years

Americans applied for new credit at the fastest pace in nearly five years in June, signalling resilient consumer borrowing despite ongoing economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates.

According to the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations Credit Access Survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the rate of applying for new credit of any type reached its highest level since October 2021. Reuters reported that the findings point to stronger consumer demand for credit even as borrowing costs remain relatively high.

The survey found that consumers continued to seek various forms of borrowing, including credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and higher credit limits. However, application trends differed across products compared with the previous survey conducted in February 2026.

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"Compared to February 2026 readings, the average likelihood of applying for a new credit card, auto loan, higher credit card limit or mortgage refinance declined somewhat, while the likelihood of applying for a mortgage rose slightly," the New York Fed said in its report.

The data suggests that while consumers have become slightly less interested in taking on certain types of debt or refinancing existing loans, demand for home purchase financing has shown modest improvement.

The survey also highlighted how Americans view their financial preparedness for unexpected expenses.

According to the report, 34% of respondents said there was at least some chance they would be unable to come up with $2,000 to meet an unexpected expense. That was slightly higher than the level recorded in February but below the 36% reported in June last year.

The results indicate that although more Americans are actively seeking credit, concerns about financial resilience remain for a significant section of households.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducts the Credit Access Survey periodically to track consumer borrowing behaviour, access to credit and financial conditions. The findings are closely watched by economists and policymakers as they offer insights into household finances and spending patterns, which play a key role in the broader US economy.

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