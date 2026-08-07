8th Pay Commission Kicks Off Delhi Meetings; Fitment Factor, Pensions Reforms Likely On Agenda

The 8th Pay Commission will begin a fresh round of consultations in New Delhi today, marking the next phase of its nationwide exercise to gather feedback from central government employees, pensioners and their representatives before finalising its recommendations.

According to an India Today report, the meetings will continue until August 10 and are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Commission's final report, which is likely to be submitted to the Centre by May 2027.

The panel has spent the past several months travelling across the country, meeting employee associations, pensioner groups and other stakeholders to understand their concerns and expectations. It has now entered the stage of evaluating the feedback received before drafting its recommendations.

According to an official notice issued on July 23, the consultations in Delhi will be held with associations, federations and unions representing Central Government and Union Territory employees that are located or registered in the national capital.

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What's On The Agenda?

While the Commission has not released an official agenda, discussions are expected to centre on key demands consistently raised by central government employees and pensioners.

Among the major issues likely to be discussed are a higher fitment factor, revision of basic pay, pension reforms, and changes to allowances. Employee organisations are also expected to seek stronger retirement benefits, better protection against inflation and measures aimed at improving the overall financial well-being of government employees.

The Commission is expected to examine these suggestions before finalising its recommendations.

More Consultations Planned

The Delhi meetings are part of the Commission's nationwide consultation exercise. Similar interactions are scheduled in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur in the coming weeks to ensure employees and pensioners across the country have an opportunity to present their views.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to determine the salaries, pensions and allowances of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners for the coming years, making the ongoing consultation process a key step before the panel submits its report.

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