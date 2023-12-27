Payments Banks Turned Profitable For First Time Last Fiscal: RBI

Payment banks in India began earning profits in the last financial year for the first time as the rise in interest income exceeded that of interest expenses, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Out of six operational payment banks, five were profitable in 2022–23, the RBI said in its report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India.

"The consolidated balance sheet of payment banks recorded strong growth, notwithstanding a deceleration from 45.3% in 2021–22 to 30.1% in 2022–23," the central bank said. "Their growth still outpaced that of scheduled commercial banks and small finance banks."