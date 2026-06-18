Trump Officially Signs US-Iran Peace Deal MoU To End War, Reopen Hormuz

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had personally signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran, formally setting in motion the end of the war that began on February 28.

Trump signed the document while dining with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Asked by reporters whether he had signed the document, Trump replied, "It's signed. We signed it in Versailles. We just signed it."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed for Iran's side.

Meanwhile, White House also shared a video of Trump signing the MoU.

The interim agreement declares an intent to bring about an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations" in the conflict, with both sides committing to further talks toward a more substantive "final deal" within 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.

ALSO READ: US Unveils Iran MoU: 60-Day Hormuz Window, New Uranium Limits And Lebanon Protections

— JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) June 17, 2026

President Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Trump signed the MoU between Tehran and Washington digitally and remotely. pic.twitter.com/ratIJxoeLG

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

"Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond."

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Meanwhile, US officials on Wednesday publicly disclosed the contents of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran after several days of secrecy, outlining proposed commitments on Tehran's nuclear programme and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The text of the draft agreement was read to journalists by US officials. Iran has not yet released its version of the document or publicly confirmed the details disclosed by Washington.

According to the US draft, Iran would be required to meet a new minimum standard for downblending its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The provision is aimed at reducing the concentration of enriched uranium held by Tehran, a key issue in international efforts to curb Iran's nuclear programme, according to media reports. The draft also states that US with regional partners will develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran.

The draft agreement also includes provisions covering maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important oil shipping routes.

Under the proposal, commercial vessels would receive toll-free passage through the strait for a period of 60 days.

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