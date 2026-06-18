Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On June 18

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India Market Recap

India's total market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion, regaining its position as the fourth-largest equity market. Benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth straight session, ending near six-week highs. Nifty 50 rose 0.40% to close at 24,085.70, while Sensex gained 0.45% to 77,155.62.

US Market Recap

Wall Street remained largely steady ahead of the Fed meet decision slated for later in the day on Thursday. S&P 500 and Dow Jones remained little changed, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged higher as stocks recovered from their rout.

S&P 500 opened 0.9% higher at 7,524.50, Dow Jones was stable at 52,013.52 after a record high closing in the previous session, and Nasdaq was up 0.46% at open to 26,493.82.

As of 10:22 a.m. EST, S&P 500 traded 0.23% higher at 7,527.88, Nasdaq traded 0.11% higher at 26,483.8 and Dow was up 0.5% 53,264.90.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Rise Ahead Of Fed Decision; Nasdaq Recovers From Tech Rout

Stocks In News

Black Box: CRISIL reaffirmed ratings and upgraded the long-term outlook to Positive, while total bank facilities were enhanced to Rs. 70 crore.

Capacite Infraprojects: Approval for issuance of 350 Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 10 lakh, aggregating up to Rs. 35 crore, with a green shoe option of up to 200 Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up to Rs. 20 crore on a private placement basis.

KNR Constructions: Company has transferred the balance 0.10%, comprising 488 equity shares of KNR Ramagiri Infra, an arm of the company, to Indus Infra Trust and consequently, the arm has ceased to be a subsidiary company.

RailTel Corporation of India: Company has received the Letter of Intent from Director IT; the estimated size of the order as per the LoI is Rs. 52.56 crore.

Lupin: Announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

Balkrishna Industries: Appointment of Mr. Saroj Kumar Khuntia as Chief Financial Officer upon the retirement of Mr. Madhusudan Bajaj, former CFO.

Bosch Home Comfort India: Promoter Bosch Global Software Technologies will sell up to 19.64 lakh shares (7.22%) of Bosch Home Comfort India through an OFS.

NIBE: Showcases Garudastra (Long Range 120 mm Vehicle Mounted Mortar & Bomb System) and its precision strike capability using GPS and laser guidance to the Indian Army under NC-NC demonstration.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company diluted its stake in Mahindra Summit Agriscience post Summit Agro International subscription, reducing holding to 58.8% from 60%.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Received an additional commercial order for an existing solar project, increasing the contract value by Rs. 31 crore to Rs. 1,045 crore, with no change in terms.

HFCL: Awarded a contract worth Rs. 2,666.09 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam, pertaining to the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh telecom circle.

Sumeet Industries: Company is issuing rights shares of Rs. 2 face value at Rs. 11.86 each (Rs. 19,975.11 lakh total) in a ratio of 8 shares for every 25 shares held as of June 12, 2026.

E2E Networks: Incorporation of arm Sovcloud Technologies. Equity shares subscribed by the company; 100% of the share capital of Sovcloud Technologies is held by the company, comprising 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Apollo Micro Systems: Allotment of 3.80 crore warrants, each convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each on a preferential basis.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for construction of an important bridge, with an order size of Rs. 967.92 crore.

Sterlite Technologies: Approval for raising funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Lemon Tree Hotels: Announces the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Sri Ganganagar. This opening marks the brand's entry into Sri Ganganagar and adds to its growing network of 23 hotels across Rajasthan.

Gujarat Gas: Exchange approval for allotment of 62.27 crore equity shares of Rs. 2 each to eligible shareholders of Gujarat State Petroleum and Gujarat State Petronet.

Endurance Technologies: Rs. 47.30 crore capital expenditure approved for setting up a greenfield manufacturing plant at Pune, Maharashtra, with capacity expandable to 35,000 lithium battery packs per month.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Company has incorporated a step-down subsidiary in the name and style of Themis Biosyn in Ireland.

Bulk Block Deals

Corona Remedies:

Sepia Investments Limited sold 43.28 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 24.50 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 4.90 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc bought 4.50 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Invesco Mutual Fund bought 2.89 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Aberdeen Standard Sicav I - Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought 2.74 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 1.61 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 1.45 lk shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Way bought 39130 shares at price Rs. 1730 per share.

On BSE

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 23.33 lk shares at price Rs.1730 per share



Baazar Style Retail:

GARG BROTHERS sold 8.75 lk shares at price Rs. 328.72 per share



DOMS Industries:

Fila - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini Spa sold 23.40 lk shares at price Rs. 2200.55 per share.

Fila - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini Spa sold 19.08 lk shares at price Rs. 2200.07 per share.

SBI Mutual Fund bought 9.32 lk shares at price Rs. 2200 per share.

Axis Mutual Fund bought 3.61lk shares at price Rs. 2200 per share.

Finolex Ind:

HDFC Life Insurance sold 42.70 lk shares at price Rs.169.71 per share



Kitex Garments:

C K G Super Market sold 13.93 lk shares at price Rs. 155.2 per share



Motisons Jewellers:

L7 Hitech brought 58 lk shares at price Rs. 14.15 per share

Mint Focused Growth Fund Pcc- Cell 1 sold 90 lk shares at price Rs. 14.1 per share



SBC Exports:

Deepika Gupta bought 29.50 lk shares at price Rs. 37.58 per share.

Nitn Kapoor bought 24 lk shares at price Rs. 37.5 per share.



Finolex Industries

HDFC Life Insurance sold 37.77 lk shares at price Rs. 169.62



Insider Trades

Eveready Industries India:

Gyan Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter, bought 8,312 shares.

NGL Fine Chem:

Sunita Potdar, Promoter Group, sold 368 shares.

GHCL :

Neelabh Dalmia, Promoter, bought 1,400 shares.

NCC:

Sirisha Projects Private Limited, Promoter, bought 3,27,485 shares.

Zydus Wellness:

Samar Babubhai Patel, Promoter Group, bought 500 shares.

JJ Finance Corporation:

Anil Jhunjhunwala, Promoter & Director, bought 22,366 shares.

Visaka Industries:

Security Services Private Limited, Promoter, bought 450 shares.

Shakti Pumps India:

Shakti Sons Trust, Promoter, bought 9,000 shares.

Shakti Sons Trust, Promoter, bought 9,000 shares.

INOX India:

Manju Jain, Promoter Group, sold 2,840 shares.

Lata Madhusudan Rungta, Promoter Group, sold 30,500 shares.

KCP:

VRK Grandsons Investment Ltd, Promoter Group, bought 15,807 shares.

M & B Engineering Ltd:

Birva Chirag Patel, Promoter Director, bought 10,000 shares.

Umaben Girishbhai Patel, Promoter Group, bought 10,000 shares.

Umaben Girishbhai Patel, Promoter & Director, bought 10,000 shares.

Birva Chirag Patel, Promoter & Director, bought 10,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Jay Bharat Maruti

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Bluspring Enterprises

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Quadrant Future Tek

Savita Oil Technologies

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: MSTC Limited

ALSO READ: NSE Flags Hit From Derivatives Curbs, Technology Risks In IPO Filing

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures is up by 0.37% to 24089.90 at a premium of 4 points.



Nifty Options 23rd June Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest is also at 24000



Securities in ban period: Kaynes

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