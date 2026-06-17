US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Little Changed Ahead Of Fed Decision; Nasdaq Recovers From Tech Rout

Wall Street remained largely steady ahead of the Fed meet decision slated for later in the day on Thursday. S&P 500 and Dow Jones remained little changed, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged higher as stocks recovered from their rout.

S&P 500 opened 0.9% higher at 7,524.50, Dow Jones was stable at 52,013.52 after a record high closing in the previous session, and Nasdaq was up 0.46% at open to 26,493.82.

This will be the first Fed Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting under new Chair and President Donald Trump's pick, Kevin Warsh. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its key June 16-17 gathering.

Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management expect the Fed to adopt a more hawkish tone amid a spike in inflation due to rising gas prices and Iran war induced energy disruption.

The analysts believe that interest rates will be on hold through 2026. UBS now forecasts two 25-basis-point reductions in March and June 2027. Other analysts also expect the Fed to leave the rates unchanged, Reuters reported.

The meeting comes after the US President Donald Trump announced a preliminary agreement with Iran to end their conflict. This has eased geopolitical concerns and provided some support to global financial markets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.