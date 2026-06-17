US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Rises Ahead Of New Chair Kevin Warsh's First FOMC

The United States Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its key June 16-17 gathering. This will be the first Fed Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh. Investors will closely watch the Fed's statement, economic projections and Warsh's remarks for clues on the future path of monetary policy.

The new Federal Reserve chair is expected to gradually reshape the central bank's communication strategy. Warsh has long criticised detailed forward guidance on interest rates.

Fed may remove language suggesting future rate cuts, reflecting both Warsh's preferences and the possibility of rate hikes later this year.

The FOMC's latest statement will be released at 2 p.m. EDT or 11:30 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday, June 17. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to hold his post-meeting press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday or 12:00 a.m. (IST) (June 18).

Wall Street had a muted start ahead of the central bank's announcement, though, indices edged upwards shortly after the opening bell.