US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street Rises Ahead Of New Chair Kevin Warsh's First FOMC

The United States Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its key June 16-17 gathering. This will be the first Fed Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh. Investors will closely watch the Fed's statement, economic projections and Warsh's remarks for clues on the future path of monetary policy.
The new Federal Reserve chair is expected to gradually reshape the central bank's communication strategy. Warsh has long criticised detailed forward guidance on interest rates.
Fed may remove language suggesting future rate cuts, reflecting both Warsh's preferences and the possibility of rate hikes later this year.
The FOMC's latest statement will be released at 2 p.m. EDT or 11:30 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday, June 17. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to hold his post-meeting press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday or 12:00 a.m. (IST) (June 18).
Wall Street had a muted start ahead of the central bank's announcement, though, indices edged upwards shortly after the opening bell.
What Happened In The Last Fed Meet?
In what was Jerome Powell's final rate decision, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%, just hours after Powell's successor Kevin Warsh won the backing of a key Senate committee.
The Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged came against the backdrop of a volatile geopolitical scenario as well as US' active involvement in the Iran War, which has driven energy prices higher.
US Fed Meeting Live: Wall Street Check
- S&P 500 down 0.14% at 7,501.08
- Dow Jones up 0.24% at 52,128.98
- Nasdaq Composite 0.25% 26,306.81
US Fed Meeting Live: What To Expect From Warsh?
The new Federal Reserve chair is expected to gradually reshape the central bank's communication strategy. Warsh has long criticised detailed forward guidance on interest rates. According to Reuters, Warsh argued that it limits the Fed's flexibility when economic conditions change.
Reuters report added that under Warsh, Fed may remove language suggesting future rate cuts, reflecting both Warsh's preferences and the possibility of rate hikes later this year.
Warsh has also expressed concerns that the Fed communicates too much through press conferences, economic projections, and frequent speeches by policymakers. It remains to be seen if he will be able to introduce these changes to the existing format of how the institution functions.
US Fed Meeting Live: Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of FOMC Decision
The Wall Street had a largely muted start on Wednesday. S&P 500 and Dow Jones remained little changed, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged higher as stocks recovered from their rout.
S&P 500 opened 0.9% higher at 7,524.50, Dow Jones was stable at 52,013.52 after a record high closing in the previous session, and Nasdaq was up 0.46% at open to 26,493.82.
Later, Dow Jones rose 0.41% to 52,230.55.
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