Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Drops 'Forward Guidance' In Debut Meeting, Launches Five Task Force

In a significant departure from recent monetary policy norms, newly appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh used his debut press conference to announce that the central bank is officially dropping "forward guidance."

Speaking shortly after the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady amid rising global headwinds, Warsh flatly refused to telegraph the central bank's next moves. "Agreed forward guidance is not well suited to this juncture," Warsh stated, confirming that he cannot offer any roadmap for what the Fed will do next.

Warsh signaled a major shift in how the Fed communicates, noting that the FOMC statement will only lay down the "facts". This marks a departure from the Jerome Powell era, when the statement described how each of the FOMC members voted.

Warsh, in the press briefing, noted that he personally refrained from submitting his own economic projections for this meeting—though he encouraged his colleagues to continue the practice.

To spearhead an institutional overhaul, Warsh announced the immediate formation of five dedicated task forces set to begin work in the coming weeks. He expects most or all of them to conclude their reviews by the end of the year. One of task forces recommend changes to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), whereas another will be trasked with reviewing the Fed's current "ample reserve" regime.

Another task force will specifically examine the economic impact of Artificial Intelligence, whereas the fourth will analyse the underlying drivers of current inflation. A fifth panel will reassess the metrics guiding Fed decisions.

ALSO READ: Warsh Says Fed Has Given Markets A “New Chapter” As Investors Digest Policy Changes

Holding The Line On 2% Inflation

Addressing the macroeconomic picture, Warsh acknowledged that inflation remains "well ahead" of the central bank's target and noted that the current level of Fed restriction is "uneven." However, he warned that the recent past need not be prologue on inflation.

He firmly shut down any market speculation about the Fed shifting its goalposts. The 2% objective, he noted, is a long-held standard and is strictly outside the scope of the new inflation task force.

"I see no reason to revisit the 2% goal until we've reached it," Warsh emphasised. He reassured markets that his colleagues are present to serve their legislative remit, adding that the Fed maintains both the capability and the unwavering commitment to deliver 2% inflation.

ALSO READ: Warsh Era Begins: Fed Keeps Rates On Hold, Hints At Hawkish Tilt With Possible 2026 Hike

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