'This Was Not Easy': Watch The Moment Trump Signed US-Iran MoU To End War At Versailles

In a major breakthrough, US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Pezeshkian on Friday officially signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end war and re-open Hormuz.

The White House confirmed the development sharing a video of Trump signing the documents.

In the video, Trump can be seen signing the MoU during dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the iconic Palace of Versailles, on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 summit in France.

Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the electronic signatures, stating that the accord is now formally in effect.

The text released is identical to the framework agreed upon on Sunday, which outlines a commitment to halt hostilities and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to a US official, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already signed that initial agreement over the weekend.

While a formal, in-person signing ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland this Friday, the digital finalisation has accelerated the timeline. A US official noted that Vice President Vance is still expected to travel to Switzerland, though his role will now presumably be ceremonial, as per NBC News.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Trump Officially Signs US-Iran Peace Deal MoU To End War, Reopen Hormuz

Washington had initially withheld the text of Sunday's preliminary agreement at the request of Tehran. However, US officials confirmed they coordinated the joint rollout with their Iranian counterparts to ensure a synchronised public release on the due date.

With both nations confirming the activation of the memorandum, the development is a critical step towards restoring stability to global energy corridors and reducing military friction in the region.

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