Adani Green Shares Jump 8% On 534 MW Power Purchase Deal

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.70% to the highest level since March 13, before paring gains to trade 6.43% higher at 10 a.m. This compares to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 160.73% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.

An analyst tracking the company suggests a 'sell' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 162.4%.