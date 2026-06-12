Stocks To Watch Today: Vedanta, Dabur, Cyient, Tata Capital, Federal Bank & More

Shares of Vedanta Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Cyient, Tata Capital Ltd. and Federal Bank will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Tata Capital : The NBFC has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,030 crore on a private placement basis.

: The NBFC has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,030 crore on a private placement basis. Ratnaveer Precision : The company plans to issue equity shares worth Rs 330 crore on a rights basis.

: The company plans to issue equity shares worth Rs 330 crore on a rights basis. ITI : Received listing approval from the BSE and NSE for 19.65 lakh preferential shares. These shares were issued to promoters on a preferential basis and included a premium of Rs 290.25 per share.

: Received listing approval from the BSE and NSE for 19.65 lakh preferential shares. These shares were issued to promoters on a preferential basis and included a premium of Rs 290.25 per share. GNG Electronics : Promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold a 3.9% stake in the company, reducing her total shareholding to 74.77%.

: Promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold a 3.9% stake in the company, reducing her total shareholding to 74.77%. Cyient: The IT engineering firm has fixed June 17 as the record date for its upcoming Rs 720 crore share buyback.

ALSO READ: Vedanta's Four Demerged Arms To Get Listed On Exchanges On June 15 — Check Details

Edelweiss Financial : Its NCD issue of up to Rs 3,000 crore will close early on June 12 instead of the originally planned June 19 due to strong demand.

: Its NCD issue of up to Rs 3,000 crore will close early on June 12 instead of the originally planned June 19 due to strong demand. SP Apparels : The company entered into a £4 million loan agreement with its UK subsidiary.

: The company entered into a £4 million loan agreement with its UK subsidiary. Vedanta Iron and Steel : The company's shares are scheduled to officially list on the exchanges on June 15.

: The company's shares are scheduled to officially list on the exchanges on June 15. Dabur India : The US FDA issued Import Alert 66-40 for the company's Silvassa unit. The company clarified that it expects no impact on financials or operations, as the order concerns only a small part of the manufacturing plant that generates insignificant revenue. Domestic products are not impacted, and the company is engaging with the FDA for preventive action plans.

: The US FDA issued Import Alert 66-40 for the company's Silvassa unit. The company clarified that it expects no impact on financials or operations, as the order concerns only a small part of the manufacturing plant that generates insignificant revenue. Domestic products are not impacted, and the company is engaging with the FDA for preventive action plans. Federal Bank: Launched a new variant of its FCNR (B) deposit scheme called 'FCNR Max' specifically tailored for its NRI customers.

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