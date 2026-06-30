Yes Bank Gets Income Tax Refund Of Rs 879 Crore For AY2018-19 — Check Details

Yes Bank has received a income tax refund of Rs 879 crore for assessment year 2018-19, the private lender informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday, June 30.

The refund includes interest income determined for delays in issuing income tax refund and tax benefit of a certain expense claimed in the income-tax return. The combined amount of both these items, including interest income and tax benefit is in excess of the threshold of Rs 120 crores as prescribed as per the listing regulations.

This comes after the bank had received assessment order in March 2020 for AY 2018-19 when certain additions and disallowances were made. Thereafter, the Bank was in receipt of reassessment order in March 2024. Following this, an additional demand for tax liability (including interest) amounting to Rs.112.81 Crores was raised against the lender.

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Yes Bank appealed against assessment order and reassessment order before the first level appellate authority. The first level appellate authority passed its orders in respect of the assessment and reassessment orders on October 27, 2025 & December 30, 2025 respectively.

In accordance with the orders, the bank received a consolidated order giving effect from the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer, determining refund of Rs 879 crore, Yes Bank said.

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