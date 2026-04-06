WeWork India Management Leases Over 7 Lakh Sq Ft Of Office Space, To Set Up Five Co-working Centers

Real estate firm WeWork India Management Ltd on Monday said it has leased over 7 lakh sq ft area from property owners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to set up five new centres, as part of its expansion plan to meet the rising demand of flexible workspace.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed five large-scale, long-term lease agreements across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, totalling over 7 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space.

The five new centres, including three in Bengaluru, will collectively add around 12,000 desks to the company's portfolio.

The company has taken office space from Embassy Office Parks, Madhu Ventures & Vista Spaces, Inspira Builders and Phoenix Group Hyderabad.

These centres are designed to cater to enterprises and high-growth companies seeking flexible, design-led workspace solutions, the company said.

Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad -- with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet, as of December 2025.

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