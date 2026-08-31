Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 18: Suriya Starrer Keeps The Momentum Going

Suriya starrer Vishwanath & Sons is continuing its box office journey as the film enters another day of its theatrical run. The Tamil drama has stayed in cinemas into its third week, with audiences still turning up for the film.

Box Office Collection Day 18

The Tamil film has collected Rs 55 lakh net Live on Day 18 from 1,264 shows, with an occupancy of 18.5%. Its India net collection has reached Rs 116.55 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 134.95 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. Final Day 18 figures are awaited.

The Tamil version earned Rs 28 lakh Live from 585 shows, recording 19% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 27 lakh live across 679 shows, with an occupancy of 18%.

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Box Office Collection So Far

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and saw its biggest single-day collection on Day 2, when it earned Rs 22.25 crore. Day 3 added Rs 20.55 crore, while Day 4 recorded Rs 7.80 crore. The film collected Rs 6.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.20 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 81.60 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 2.05 crore, Rs 2.80 crore, Rs 2.35 crore and Rs 1.30 crore from Day 11 to Day 14, taking the second-week total to Rs 27.55 crore, as per Sacnilk.

About Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he faces ageing, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

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