US-Based Burger Chain Awards Nearly Rs 15,00,00,000 To Employees In Bonuses. Here's Why

An anniversary promotion that sparked an unexpected surge in demand paved the way for a rare employee reward at global burger chain Five Guys, announcing $1.5 million (Rs 14.22 crores) in bonuses for its workforce.

The overwhelming response strained operations across multiple locations.The buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal, introduced on February 17 to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary, attracted significantly higher customer turnout than expected.

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Following surge in demand, the companies several outlets ran out of supplies, forcing to them early, and faced disruptions in online ordering systems.

In a statement released the following day, the company acknowledged the operational difficulties, noting that the promotion “spread far beyond what we anticipated,” putting considerable strain on restaurant staff.

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The Chief Executive Officer Jerry Murrell admitted the company had underestimated customer response.

While Speaking to Fortune, Murell said around 1,500 bonus cheques had been issued to recognise employees' efforts during the rush.

“We had no idea that we were going to get that kind of response,” Murrell said, adding that the move was aimed at appreciating staff who handled the situation with resilience.

Five Guys said the bonuses are meant to recognise the “grit and dedication” of its employees, who managed the surge in demand despite logistical challenges.

The company has not provided any further details on whether it intends to reassess its promotional strategies in the future.

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