Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

UPI MDR: October 15 Rollout May Be Deferred; Traders Bodies Seek Post-Festive Season Implementation

Traders' associations want the rollout to be delayed until after the festive season or early next year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
UPI MDR: October 15 Rollout May Be Deferred; Traders Bodies Seek Post-Festive Season Implementation
UPI MDR Rollout
Image Source: Pexels

Traders' bodies have sought a deferment for UPI MDR's October 15 rollout and made a proposal to National Payments Corporation of India, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday. 

However, the NPCI, in consultation with all stakeholders is yet to take a call on the same. Traders' associations want the rollout to be delayed until after the festive season or early next year. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Shocked Beyond Words': Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Actors and Politicians Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar

'Shocked Beyond Words': Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Actors and Politicians Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com