UPI MDR: October 15 Rollout May Be Deferred; Traders Bodies Seek Post-Festive Season Implementation

Traders' bodies have sought a deferment for UPI MDR's October 15 rollout and made a proposal to National Payments Corporation of India, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

However, the NPCI, in consultation with all stakeholders is yet to take a call on the same. Traders' associations want the rollout to be delayed until after the festive season or early next year.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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